LINCOLN, Neb. — Fordyce, Nebraska, native Matthew Schaefer and former University of South Dakota golfer Jesse Talcott each won two matches on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Golf Association Match Play Championships, being held at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Schaefer, who qualified as the 29th seed, opened with a 1 up victory over Christian Hall of Omaha, Nebraska, then followed with a 2 & 1 decision over David Easley of Lincoln.
Talcott, who now lives in Ashland, Nebraska, beat C.J. Farber of Kearney, Nebraska 2 up in the opening round. He beat Tanner Owen of Lincoln in 19 holes in the second round.
In the quarterfinals today (Thursday), Schaefer will face Caleb Badura of Aurora, Nebraska, and Talcott will face Ryan Nietfeldt of Elkhorn, Nebraska. The semifinals are also scheduled for today.
Also on Wednesday, Yankton High School and University of Nebraska graduate Jace Guthmiller dropped a 2 & 1 decision to J.T. Hudson of Omaha in the opening round. Guthmiller now lives on Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.