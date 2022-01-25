SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Stella Fairbanks, Charlie Bean and Emily Kahn have been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League divers and swimmers of the Week, respectively, the league announced on Tuesday.
Fairbanks, a sophomore from Highland, Michigan, earns Women’s Diver of the Week honors for the fifth time this season and the 10th time in her career.
Fairbanks won all four diving events contested during Summit League home duals against Omaha and South Dakota State. She posted scores of 252.75 on one-meter board and 283.50 on three-meter board, an NCAA Zone Qualifying mark, in dual with Omaha. Her totals on Saturday against South Dakota State were 238.5 on the one-meter board and 272.25 on the three-meter board. Her individual victory total is now 11 on the season.
Bean, a senior from Waverly, Minnesota, contributed five first place efforts and a runner-up to earn Summit League Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors for the first time this season and second time in his career.
Bean won the 100 free (51.81) and was second in the 200 free (1:57.25) while also swimming on a winning 200 free relay against Omaha. He set a new school (25-meter) and DakotaDome pool record in the 100 free (51.46) while also wining the 200 free (1:56.38) against South Dakota State. He was part of a school and DakotaDome pool record in the 200 free relay (1:33.62) as well.
Kahn, a freshman from Denver, Colorado, is named Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the first time in her career after posting five individual wins, a relay win and a relay runner-up.
Kahn set a school and pool record in the 50 free (26.41) and won the 100 free (58.46) against Omaha while also swimming on a runner-up 200 medley relay. She contributed to four first-place efforts against South Dakota State, winning the 50 free (26.45), 100 fly (1:05.14) and 200 free (2:07.15) while anchoring the 200 medley relay to victory.
The Coyotes close the regular season portion of their schedule by hosing the two-day Coyote Invite inside the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday.
