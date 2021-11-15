VOLLEYBALL
S.D. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 18-20 at Rapid City
CLASS AA
First Round, Nov. 18
No. 1 S.F. Washington (28-1) vs. No. 8 Huron (14-10), 1 p.m.
No. 4 Brandon Valley (22-9) vs. No. 5 Pierre (16-5), 2:45 p.m.
No. 2 O’Gorman (20-4) vs. No. 7 S.F. Lincoln (19-11), 7 p.m.
No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (20-9) vs. No. 6 Harrisburg (19-9), 8:45 p.m.
CLASS A
First Round, Nov. 18
No. 1 S.F. Christian (32-4) vs. No. 8 Parkston (21-14), 1 p.m.
No. 4 Wagner (27-6) vs. No. 5 Hill City (25-7), 2:45 p.m.
No. 2 Garretson (27-1) vs. No. 7 Elkton-Lake Benton (22-11), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Dakota Valley (26-8) vs. No. 6 Hamlin (26-6), 8:45 p.m.
CLASS B
First Round, Nov. 18
No. 1 Platte-Geddes (32-4) vs. No. 8 Burke (29-8), 1 p.m.
No. 4 Chester Area (26-5) vs. No. 5 Colman-Egan (27-7), 2:45 p.m.
No. 2 Warner (30-5) vs. No. 7 Aberdeen Christian (23-3), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Arlington (30-5) vs. No. 6 Faulkton Area (28-6), 8:45 p.m.
FOOTBALL
S.D. FINALS
Nov. 11-13 at DakotaDome, Vermillion
Thursday’s Games
9B: Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Potter County 42, 2 OT
9A: Howard 55, Herreid-Selby Area 18
9AA: Platte-Geddes 14, Canistota-Freeman 8
Friday’s Games
11B: Winner 40, Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 8
11A: Madison 31, Milbank 0
11AA: Pierre 30, Tea Area 27
Saturday’s Game
11AAA: Harrisburg 27, Brandon Valley 0
NEB. FINALS
Friday, Nov. 19 at Kearney
D6: Potter-Dix (11-0) vs. Cody-Kilgore (11-0), 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22 at Lincoln
D1: Cross County (11-1) vs. Howells-Dodge (12-0), 10:15 a.m.
D2: Sandhills-Thedford (12-0) vs. Kenesaw (12-0), 2:45 p.m.
B: Bennington (12-0) vs. Aurora (10-2), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Lincoln
C1: Columbus Lakeview (10-2) vs. Pierce (10-2), 10:15 a.m.
C2: Norfolk Catholic (11-1) vs. Archbishop Bergan (12-0), 2:45 p.m.
A: Gretna (11-1) vs. Omaha Westside (12-0), 7:15 p.m.
