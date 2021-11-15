VOLLEYBALL

S.D. STATE TOURN.

Nov. 18-20 at Rapid City

CLASS AA

First Round, Nov. 18

No. 1 S.F. Washington (28-1) vs. No. 8 Huron (14-10), 1 p.m.

No. 4 Brandon Valley (22-9) vs. No. 5 Pierre (16-5), 2:45 p.m.

No. 2 O’Gorman (20-4) vs. No. 7 S.F. Lincoln (19-11), 7 p.m.

No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (20-9) vs. No. 6 Harrisburg (19-9), 8:45 p.m.

CLASS A

First Round, Nov. 18

No. 1 S.F. Christian (32-4) vs. No. 8 Parkston (21-14), 1 p.m.

No. 4 Wagner (27-6) vs. No. 5 Hill City (25-7), 2:45 p.m.

No. 2 Garretson (27-1) vs. No. 7 Elkton-Lake Benton (22-11), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Dakota Valley (26-8) vs. No. 6 Hamlin (26-6), 8:45 p.m.

CLASS B

First Round, Nov. 18

No. 1 Platte-Geddes (32-4) vs. No. 8 Burke (29-8), 1 p.m.

No. 4 Chester Area (26-5) vs. No. 5 Colman-Egan (27-7), 2:45 p.m.

No. 2 Warner (30-5) vs. No. 7 Aberdeen Christian (23-3), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Arlington (30-5) vs. No. 6 Faulkton Area (28-6), 8:45 p.m.

FOOTBALL

S.D. FINALS

Nov. 11-13 at DakotaDome, Vermillion

Thursday’s Games

9B: Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Potter County 42, 2 OT

9A: Howard 55, Herreid-Selby Area 18

9AA: Platte-Geddes 14, Canistota-Freeman 8

Friday’s Games

11B: Winner 40, Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 8

11A: Madison 31, Milbank 0

11AA: Pierre 30, Tea Area 27

Saturday’s Game

11AAA: Harrisburg 27, Brandon Valley 0

NEB. FINALS

Friday, Nov. 19 at Kearney

D6: Potter-Dix (11-0) vs. Cody-Kilgore (11-0), 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22 at Lincoln

D1: Cross County (11-1) vs. Howells-Dodge (12-0), 10:15 a.m.

D2: Sandhills-Thedford (12-0) vs. Kenesaw (12-0), 2:45 p.m.

B: Bennington (12-0) vs. Aurora (10-2), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Lincoln

C1: Columbus Lakeview (10-2) vs. Pierce (10-2), 10:15 a.m.

C2: Norfolk Catholic (11-1) vs. Archbishop Bergan (12-0), 2:45 p.m.

A: Gretna (11-1) vs. Omaha Westside (12-0), 7:15 p.m.

