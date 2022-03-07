SIOUX FALLS – Neither South Dakota nor South Dakota State has made the Summit League Championship game since the two schools played each other in the championship four years ago, but that changed with South Dakota State beating USD 83-60 Monday night in the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
“It feels pretty good to not be going home at this point and playing another day,” Baylor Scheierman said. “We were excited and we’re happy with how we played tonight but none it’s turning the page and getting ready for tomorrow.”
Both sides had shots falling in the first five minutes, but one team never stopped. A 55-point first half was more than enough for the Jacks with a majority blue crowd of 10,418.
“The crowd, the atmosphere was electric,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “As far as our team, I thought defensively especially in the first half, we were locked in and we made it pretty hard for them to score.”
The Jacks shot 69% from the field in the first half and 62.5% from beyond the arc to build a 55-30 lead. The Coyotes themselves shot 43% from the field and 30% from three.
“It was definitely okay when they were hitting a couple, but SDSU just kept going consistently throughout the half, throughout the whole game honestly, it gets a little demoralizing,” Kruz Perrott-Hunt said. “But, we kept fighting, keep fighting. That’s what this program does, we keep fighting until the last moment.”
The Coyotes tried to rally in the second half, with a goal to win four minutes at a time, hoping to get back into the game and make a run. While the Coyotes won the first four minutes, and wound up winning the half overall, there was never a strong enough push to get within 15 or less to make the game extra competitive.
“We ended up winning the second half by two but we never really got close enough to make them nervous or where we could make a run and make a difference,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “Our guys didn’t quit and I knew that, I knew that we weren’t going to quit.”
Douglas Wilson led South Dakota State with 21 points and eight rebounds. Scheierman added 18 points and Zeke Mayo 13.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt led USD with 19 points. Mason Archambault added 10 points.
The Coyotes (19-12) have no seniors and will return an all-conference guard in AJ Plitzuweit next season. A year filled with injuries, illnesses and make-up games comes to a potential close with the loss.
“I thought our guys throughout the whole year, it was unbelievable what we accomplished,” Lee said. “This team has reached its potential more than any other team I’ve coached in 34 years.”
The Coyotes would be able to play in the CBI or CIT tournaments if they receive a bid and accept it.
The South Dakota State men look to welcome another large crowd as they play in the Summit League Tournament Championship Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
“You have to approach it like you’ve approached it all year,” Scheierman said. “Obviously it is a bigger game with the whole season building up to this one game and this is it, but you have to remain poised and you can’t no do what got you to this point.”
SOUTH DAKOTA (19-12)
Hunter Goodrick 3-6 0-0 7, Tasos Kamateros 2-6 0-1 4, Boogie Anderson 4-7 0-2 8, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 7-13 3-3 19, Mason Archambault 3-9 2-2 10, Erik Oliver 0-5 0-0 0, Xavier Fuller 4-6 0-0 8, Keaton Kutcher 1-3 0-1 2, Kanon Koster 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 25-56 5-9 60.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (29-4)
Douglas Wilson 8-11 5-9 21, Zeke Mayo 5-9 0-0 13, Baylor Scheierman 6-9 4-4 18, Charlie Easley 2-5 2-2 8, Alex Arians 2-3 0-0 4, Luke Appel 4-4 0-0 8, Matt mims 2-4 0-0 5, Matt Dentlinger 2-4 2-2 6, Jaylon Gentry 0-1 0-0 0, David Wingett 0-1 0-0 0, Noah Freidel 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 31-52 13-17 83.
At the Half: SDSU 55, USD 30. Three-Pointers: SDSU 8-19 (Mayo 3-4, Scheierman 2-4, Easley 2-4, Mims 1-3, Arians 0-1, Gentry 0-1, Wingett 0-1, Freidel 0-1), USD 5-20 (Archambault 2-3, Perrott-Hunt 2-6, Goodrick 1-3, Kutcher 0-2, Oliver 0-3, Kamateros 0-3). Rebounds: SDSU 34 (Wilson 8, Appel 8), USD 19 (Goodrick 8). Assists: SDSU 14 (Mayo 3, Scheierman 3, Easley 3), USD 9 (Kamateros 4). Steals: SDSU 4 (Wilson, Mims, Dentlinger, Gentry), USD 3 (Anderson 2). Blocked Shots: USD 2 (Goodrick, Kamateros), SDSU 1 (Dentlinger). Personal Fouls: SDSU 15, USD 12. Turnovers: SDSU 8, USD 6. Attendance: 10,418.
