GULF SHORES, Ala. — Four individual qualifiers and one relay will represent Mount Marty at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, May 26-28 at Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Paul Paul will be the fourth seed in the 400-meter dash with his clocking of 47.11. Jesse Van Hemert qualified 17th in the 400-meter hurdles (53.89). Both Seth Wiebelhaus and Mason Schleis qualified in the decathlon, with Wiebelhaus (6,172) ranked 13th and Schleis (6,094) ranked 16th.
The Lancers are ranked 15th in the 1600 relay (3:16.59). Besides Paul, Van Hemert, Wiebelhaus and Schleis, Taven McKee, Dewayne Robinson and Mason Schlunsen are potential legs for that relay.
Kalkowski Qualifies For NCAA Division II Championships
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College junior thrower Cade Kalkowski was announced Tuesday afternoon by NCAA as a national qualifier in the hammer throw for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships that will take place May 23-25 in Allendale, Michigan and hosted by Grand Valley State University.
It’s the third time that Kalkowski, a graduate of Niobrara High School, has qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the hammer throw.
Last weekend, Kalkowski claimed a third straight NSIC championship in the event with a top mark of 206-10.
Kalkowski currently ranks eighth in NCAA Division II this season with a season-best throw of 215-0 at the Sioux City Relays April 16th.
Kalkowski will compete in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday, May 27 at 2 p.m.
