MARIAN, Ind. — Mount Marty’s Mason Schleis and Seth Wiebelhaus sit in contention for All-American honors after the opening day of the decathlon at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Wednesday in Marian, Indiana.

Schleis finished in the top six in four of Wednesday’s five events to rank fifth after the opening day with 3,621 points. He tied for second in the high jump (6-4 1/2), was third in the 100 (10.97), fourth in the 400 (50.31) and sixth in the long jump (21-5 3/4).

