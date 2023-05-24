MARIAN, Ind. — Mount Marty’s Mason Schleis and Seth Wiebelhaus sit in contention for All-American honors after the opening day of the decathlon at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Wednesday in Marian, Indiana.
Schleis finished in the top six in four of Wednesday’s five events to rank fifth after the opening day with 3,621 points. He tied for second in the high jump (6-4 1/2), was third in the 100 (10.97), fourth in the 400 (50.31) and sixth in the long jump (21-5 3/4).
Wiebelhaus was ninth after the opening day with 3,458 points. His top finish was fourth in the shot put (40-11 3/4), followed by seventh in the high jump (6-0 3/4) and eighth in the long jump (21-3 1/2).
The decathlon concludes today (Thursday) with the 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500-meter run.
Also on Wednesday, Donovan Breckenridge finished 17th in the prelims of the 200-meter dash, clocking a 21.24. The Lancer women’s 400 relay team of Isabelle Hardmeyer, Zelie Sorensen, Alexis Even and Elianna Clark finished 26th in 48.47. The Mount Marty men’s foursome of Deontae Howard, Breckenridge, Jonathan Fuselier and Brison finished 38th in the 400 relay, clocking a 42.44. Junior Gracie Rippen competing in the women’s pole vault, failing to clear the opening height of 11-3 3/4.
The meet continues today (Thursday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.