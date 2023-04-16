LONG BEACH, Calif.—South Dakota tallied 12 top-10 finishes Saturday at the Beach Invitational held at Jack Rose Track.
Freshman Landon Olson cleared a new personal best of 6-11 (2.11m) in the men’s high jump, finishing runner-up in the field. That height ties him for eighth in USD program history. Sophomore Joe Lynch was sixth in 6-9 (2.06m).
Also finishing runner-up, fourth-year junior Marshall Faurot vaulted a season-best 17-7 ¼ (5.37m). He leads the Summit League by six inches with the height and ranks 20th in the nation. Junior Eerik haamer tied for eighth in 16-11 ½ (5.17m).
Junior Erin Kinney clocked 23.86 seconds into a headwind for second place in the 200 meters. Her personal best for the event, set earlier this season, is 23.68 seconds.
Sophomore Marleen Mülla was third overall and the top collegian in the women’s pole vault. She cleared 14-0 (4.27m), the same height as winner Kenzie Shell and runner-up Emily Grove (South Dakota ’17). Juniors Jaidyn Garrett and Cassidy Mooneyhan both cleared a top height of 13-4 ¼ for seventh and eighth, respectively.
Fourth-year junior Hugo Morvan finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a posting of 14.02 seconds.
Sophomore Ken-Mark Minkovski took seventh in the 200 meters in 21.39 seconds and fourth-year junior Ardell Inlay was just behind in 10th place with a time of 21.47 seconds.
Rounding out USD’s top-10 finishes, fourth-year junior Madison Jochum was eighth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:14.06.
Sophomore Averi Schmeichel added a pair of personal bests in the hurdle races Saturday. She clocked 1:01.52 for the 400-meter hurdles, posting a career-best mark for the second time in as many days. She added a personal best of 13.81 seconds in the 100 hurdles. She ranks fourth in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the 400 hurdles in USD program history with the times.
South Dakota returns to the Lillibridge Track Complex this weekend with the South Dakota Challenge held Friday and Saturday in Vermillion.
AZUSA, Calif.—Members of South Dakota’s distance squad raced at the Bryan Clay Invitational Saturday at Cougar Athletic Stadium.
Coming off his school record 5,000-meter performance the night before, fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda posted a new personal best in the 1,500 meters. He clocked 3:52.07 for the ninth-best time in USD program history.
Fourth-year juniors Ella Byers and Helen Gould also raced the 1,500 meters at Bryan Clay. Byers clocked 4:32.91, while Gould posted a time of 4:38.89.
WALNUT, Calif.—South Dakota sent its hammer throwers to the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday morning over at Hilmer Lodge Stadium.
Fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp was the top women’s performer with a throw of 189-6 (57.76m) for 12th place.
The top men’s placer was redshirt-freshman Quincy Warren in 27th with a throw of 175-10 (53.61m).
