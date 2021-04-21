Irene-Wakonda’s Bella Erickson and Bridgewater-Emery’s Jackson Stahl claimed top honors in a golf quadrangular, hosted by Gayville-Volin on Wednesday at Hillcrest Golf and country Club.
No team points were kept.
Erickson shot a 95 to beat out Centerville’s Gracie Bjordal (101) and Irene-Wakonda’s Korie Norris (120).
Stahl shot an 83 as the Huskies went 1-2-3 in the team standings, with Jackson Harberts (90) second and Hunter Bailey (91) third. Centerville’s Denver Anderson (97) was fourth.
GIRLS’ DIVISION: 1, Bella Erickson, Irene-Wakonda (IW) 95; 2, Gracie Bjordal, Centerville (CV) 101; 3, Korie Norris, IW 120; 4, Aleigha Paulson, Alcester-Hudson (AH) 136; 5, Abby Bornitz, Gayville-Volin 156; 6, Marika Moore, AH 157; 7, Miranda Just, AH 163.
BOYS’ DIVISION: 1, Jackson Stahl, Bridgewater-Emery (BE) 83; 2, Jackson Harberts, BE 90; 3, Hunter Bailey, BE 91; 4, Denver Anderson, CV 97; 5, Carter Klaschen, AH 108; 6, Brady Huether, GV 109; 7, Matthew Bates, CV 122; 8, Wayne Overhulser, AH 129; 9, Christian Perry, CV 129; 10, Jaxon Doering, AH 131; 11, Riley Skatvold, CV 131; 12, Gunnar Martinson, GV 142; 13, Kaden Kleinhans, AH 142
