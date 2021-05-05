FREEMAN — Irene-Wakonda’s Bella Erickson earned the girls’ individual title at the Cornbelt Conference Girls’ Golf Tournament, Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course in Freeman.
Erickson shot a 92 for a one-stroke victory. Bridgewater-Emery’s Shaylee Longe, and Howard’s Piper Thompson and Kenedy Koepsell each shot 93.
Howard, which put four golfers in the top six, earned the team title with a 280.
Bridgewater-Emery earned the boys’ title with a 271. Hanson’s Jayden Kayser shot 77 for medalist honors. Bridgewater-Emery’s Jackson Stahl (80), Howard’s Lane Hodges (81) and Canistota’s Logan Heinzmann (90) claimed the next three spots.
Howard swept the JV honors, with Autumn Glanzer (46) winning the girls’ title and Mason Jacobsen (47) winning the boys’ title.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM CHAMPION: Howard 280
TOP 10: 1. Bella Erickson, Irene-Wakonda 92; 2. Shaylee Longe, Bridgewater-Emery 93; 3. Piper Thompson, Howard 93; 4. Kenedy Koepsell, Howard 93; 5. Trinity Palmquist, Howard 94; 6. Mia Glanzer, Howard 99; 7. Shania Longe, Bridgewater-Emery 103; 8. Madison Hofer, Freeman 110; 9. Paige Auch, Freeman 112; 10. Korie Norris, Irene-Wakonda112
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM CHAMPION: Bridgewater-Emery 271
TOP 10: 1. Jayden Kayser, Hanson 77; 2. Jackson Stahl, Bridgewater-Emery 80; 3. Lane Hodges, Howard 81; 4. Logan Heinzmann, Canistota 90; 5. Will Ortman, Canistota 91; 6. Peyton Hanson, Viborg-Hurley 92; 7. Conner Kessler, Viborg-Hurley 93; 8. Zac Sayler, Freeman 94; 9. Hunter Bailey, Bridgewater-Emery 96; 10. Tegan Derry, Freeman 96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.