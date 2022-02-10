LINCOLN, Neb. — Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Niobrara-Verdigre each earned the top seed and will host their respective sub-district girls’ basketball tournaments, announced Thursday.
In Sub-District C2-5 at Crofton, the Warriors (19-3) will take on the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (12-10) and Hartington-Newcastle (5-16) in Tuesday’s early semifinal.
Second-seeded Ponca (19-1) will face Wakefield (16-6) in the other Tuesday semifinal. It is a rematch of the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament championship, won by Ponca on Feb. 7.
In the Sub-District D1-7 Tournament in Hartington, Cedar Catholic (10-14) will face the winner of the play-in game between Wausa (8-14) and Walthill (0-18) in Tuesday’s early semifinal. Second-seeded Osmond (11-10) will face Tri County Northeast (10-12) in the other semifinal.
In the Sub-District D1-8 Tournament in Niobrara, Niobrara-Verdigre (15-7) will face the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Bloomfield (12-8) and Boyd County (4-15) in the early semifinal.
Second-seeded Plainview (14-8) will face Creighton (12-9) in the other semifinal. The teams also meet on Friday in Creighton.
Sub-District champions and the top four wild cards will advance to District Finals on Feb. 25.
Other sub-districts involving area teams:
— Randolph (1-19) is the fourth seed in Sub-District D2-4 and will face St. Edward (0-20) in Monday’s play-in game in Humphrey. The winner will face top-seeded Humphrey St. Francis (19-3), with second-seeded Riverside (5-15) against Winside (5-15) in the other semifinal.
— Santee (7-10) is the fifth seed in Sub-District D2-5 and will face Chambers-Wheeler Central (10-11) in Monday’s play-in game in O’Neill. The winner will face top-seeded St. Mary’s (16-5) on Tuesday.
Wynot (12-9) is the second seed and will face Stuart (11-9) in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
SUB-DISTRICT C2-5
Feb. 14-17 at Crofton
First Round, Feb. 14
No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (12-10) vs. No. 5 Hartington-Newcastle (5-16), 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 Crofton (19-3) vs. LCC/HN winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ponca (19-1) vs. No. 3 Wakefield (16-6), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 17
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D1-7
Feb. 14-17 at Hartington
First Round, Feb. 14
No. 4 Wausa (8-14) vs. No. 5 Walthill (0-18), 7 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (10-14) vs. Wausa/Walthill winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Osmond (11-10) vs. No. 3 Tri County Northeast (10-12), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 17
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D1-8
Feb. 14-17 in Niobrara
First Round, Feb. 14
No. 4 Bloomfield (12-9) vs. No. 5 Boyd County (4-15), 7 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 Niobrara-Verdigre (15-7) vs. Bloomfield/BC winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Plainview (14-8) vs. No. 3 Creighton (12-9), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 17
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D2-4
Feb. 14-17 at Humphrey
First Round, Feb. 14
No. 4 Randolph (1-19) vs. No. 5 St. Edward (0-20), 7 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (19-3) vs. Randolph/St. Edward winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Riverside (5-15) vs. No. 3 Winside (5-15), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 17
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D2-5
Feb. 14-17 at O’Neill
First Round, Feb. 14
No. 4 Chambers-Wheeler Central (10-11) vs. No. 5 Santee (7-10), 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (16-5) vs. CWC/Santee winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Wynot (12-9) vs. No. 3 Stuart (11-9), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 17
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
