SIOUX FALLS — Wagner High School graduate Rose Eitemiller was one of 10 individuals awarded Legends for Kids scholarships, announced Monday.
The scholarship is a $5,000 award that recognizes high school student-athletes for their exceptional character in leadership in athletics, school and community involvement.
Eitemiller will attend South Dakota State University this fall. Among the honorees is Sioux Falls Roosevelt grad Hattie Giblin, who will attend the University of South Dakota.
Also honored were Roosevelt’s Courtney Monger (attending Grand Canyon) and Macey Nielson (Dordt), Brookings’ Ellie Abraham (U.S. Naval Academy), Chamberlain’s Grace DuVall (Augustana), O’Gorman’s Kaden Hackman (Bethel), Ethan’s Brady Hawkins (South Dakota State), Lincoln’s Jacob Randle (Dakota State) and Brandon Valley’s Cole Sylliaasen (South Dakota State).
