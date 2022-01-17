COLOME — Tripp-Delmont-Armour built a 33-14 halftime lead, then pulled away to a 48-21 victory over Colome in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Megan Reiner finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals for TDA. Emma Faller finished with eight points. Jayden Johnson added five steals.
Breanna Thieman led Colome with seven points.
TDA hosts Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Tripp. Colome is off until a Jan. 25 matchup against Boyd County, Nebraska.
Colome won the JV game 22-14.
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (3-5) 14 19 11 4 — 48
COLOME (1-9) 8 6 1 6 — 21
Beresford 43, Madison 29
BERESFORD — Harley Koth finished with a double-double as Beresford downed Madison 43-29 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Koth posted 10 points and 10 rebounds for Beresford. Adyson Hans also scored 10 points in the victory.
Zoey Gerry led Madison with a game-high 18 points.
Beresford, 5-3, travels to Tea Area today (Tuesday). Madison hosts Sioux Falls Christian on Friday.
MADISON (2-8) 8 4 11 6 — 29
BERESFORD (5-3) 3 15 11 14 — 43
Bridgewater-Emery 61, Bon Homme 48
TYNDALL — Bridgewater-Emery built a 21-13 halftime lead and kept Bon Homme at bay in a 61-48 decision over the Cavaliers in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Julia Weber scored a game-high 19 points for Bridgewater-Emery (8-2). Morgan Uptagrafft added 13 points in the victory.
Jurni Vavruska led Bon Homme with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Olivia Bures had eight points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Kortan also scored eight points for the Cavaliers.
Bridgewater-Emery hosts Kimball-White Lake today (Tuesday). Bon Homme hosts Parkston on Thursday.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (8-2) 8 13 21 19 — 61
BON HOMME (2-8) 9 4 20 15 — 48
Canistota 55, Freeman Academy-Marion 35
MARION — Canistota pulled away down the stretch to claim a 55-35 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Hannah Hoffman hit 8-of-14 from three-point range, finishing with 27 points to lead Canistota. Natalie Becker flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Alyssa Pierson added nine rebounds in the victory.
Alivea Weber led Freeman Academy-Marion with 14 points. Jada Koerner posted 12 points and eight rebounds.
Canistota hosts Hanson on Friday. Freeman Academy-Marion hosts Avon on Saturday, a game rescheduled from Jan. 11.
Canistota won the JV game 22-11.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (2-6) 15 10 7 3 — 35
CANISTOTA (2-6) 15 14 9 17 — 55
