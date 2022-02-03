LAKE ANDES — Wagner’s Lydia Yost and Shalayne Nagel combined for 42 points as the Red Raiders rolled past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 74-46 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Lydia Yost went 7-of-10 from three-point range on the way to 22 points. Nagel scored 20 points and had five steals. Emma Yost finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Eve Zephier had five assists and Macy Koupal added four assists in the victory.
Josie Brouwer scored 21 points for AC-DC. Allison Mucky netted 13 points. Halie Olson finished with seven rebounds.
Wagner, 14-1, hosts Avon on Saturday. AC-DC hosts Colome today (Friday) at Dakota Christian School.
WAGNER (14-1) 17 12 29 16 — 74
AC-DC (9-5) 11 10 11 14 — 46
Dakota Valley 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 38
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Rylee Rosenquist’s near triple-double leads Dakota Valley to a 58-38 win over Elk Point-Jefferson Thursday night in North Sioux City.
Rosenquist tallied 18 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and five steals for Dakota Valley (13-2). Peyton Tritz added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jorja VanDenHul added 10 points in the win.
Courtney Brewer led Elk Point-Jefferson (5-10) with 11 points.
Dakota Valley is in Madison to face Hamlin as a part of the Dak 12/NEC Clash Saturday. Elk Point-Jefferson is also in Madison to face Redfield Saturday.
EPJ (5-10) 7 10 8 13 —38
DV (13-2) 16 9 23 10 —58
Bon Homme 56, Avon 41
AVON — Erin Huesinkveld and Jurni Vavruska combined for 36 points in Bon Homme’s 56-41 win over Avon in Avon Thursday night.
Huesinkveld tallied 23 points and Vavruska 13 for Bon Homme (5-10). Olivia Bures snatched 18 rebounds. Jaden Kortan pitched in nine points in the victory.
Courtney Sees led Avon (8-8) with 19 points. Tiffany Pelton picked up 10 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Pirates.
Avon is at Wagner Saturday. Bon Homme is at Burke Tuesday.
BON HOMME (5-10) 14 15 14 15 —56
AVON (8-8) 8 9 9 15 —41
Platte-Geddes 37, Scotland 35
SCOTLAND — A second half surge for Scotland fell just short as Platte-Geddes comes away with a 37-35 win over the Highlanders in Scotland Thursday night.
Cadence Van Zee tallied nine points to lead Platte-Geddes (8-9). Karly VanDerWerff tallied eight points and 12 rebounds and Hadley Handon eight points.
Martina DeBoer led Scotland (8-8) with 11 points. Bailey Vitek tallied nine points. Audrey Sayler added seven points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
Platte-Geddes faces Miller Saturday. Scotland hosts Parkston Tuesday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (8-9) 20 5 7 5 —37
SCOTLAND (8-8) 5 6 18 6 —35
Centerville 67, Flandreau Indian 9
FLANDREAU — Four players scored in double figures to lead Centerville to a 67-9 win over Flandreau Indian Thursday night in Flandreau.
Thea Gust led Centerville with 13 points. Lillie Eide contributed 12 points. Makayla Heesch and Keira Austin added 11 points apiece.
Vivien Blacksmith led Flandreau Indian (1-6) with five points.
Centerville is at Colome Saturday.
