BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles improved by seven strokes over their first-round score, but remained in seventh place after the final round of the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Golf Tournament. The final round was played on Tuesday at Brookings Country Club.
Harrisburg posted Tuesday’s best round, a 326, to finish at 661 for the tournament and win the team title. Mitchell, the first-round leader, finished second at 664, followed by Rapid City Stevens (665), Pierre (666), Aberdeen Central (667) and O’Gorman (671).
Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday, finishing with a two-day score of 148 to earn medalist honors by three strokes. O’Gorman’s Lauren Sutcliffe (151) was second. Huron’s Bryn Huber, Stevens’ Tanna Phares and Mitchell’s Alison Meyerink, the first-round leader, finished in a tie for third at 153.
Yankton shot a 336 on Tuesday to finish at 679, three strokes ahead of Huron.
Yankton was led by senior Jillian Eidsness, who tied for 13th at 165. Seventh grader Ellia Homstad finished 22nd at 168. Senior Tatum Hohenthaner just missed the medals, tying for 27th at 172.
Also for the Gazelles, eighth grader Sabrina Krajewski (175) tied for 31st, junior Gracie Brockberg (180) tied for 40th and junior Elsie Larson (187) tied for 56th.
Class A Girls
SIOUX FALLS — The Vermillion Tanagers improved by seven strokes in the second round, holding on for second place in the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Golf Tournament. The final round was played on Tuesday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.
Sioux Falls Christian, which led by two strokes after the opening round, improved by 11 strokes on the second day, shooting 693 to earn an eight-stroke victory over Vermillion (701). Canton (730) was a distant third, followed by Winner Area (768), Madison (772) and West Central (780).
Canton’s Olivia Sorlie shot a final round 80, but held on for a one-stroke victory in the individual ranking. She finished at 155 over the two-day event, beating out Flandreau’s Keva Burshiem (156) and Beresford’s Maiya Muller (157). Muller won the event in 2021.
Vermillion put four golfers in the top 14, led by Kensie Mulheron’s eighth place finish at 172. Stephanie Carr (176) tied for ninth. Megan Brady and Emma Willert (179) tied for 12th. Kaitlin Tracy also made the awards stand, shooting 182 to tie for 17th.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Elise Hajek (180) and Madison Buenger (187) each made the top 25, with Hajek tying for 14th and Buenger finishing 25th.
Beresford’s Juliann Seeley (190) tied for 29th. Parkston’s Gracie Oakley (194) finished 38th. Dakota Valley’s Lexi Squier (198) placed 42nd. Parkston’s Kayla Neugebauer (199) tied for 43rd.
Class B Girls
RAPID CITY — One year after winning the Class B girls’ title, Miller’s Jayce Pugh will share top honors with Greta Anderson of Bison-Hettinger-Scranton (BHS) at the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Golf Championships. The final round was played on Tuesday at Hart Ranch Golf Course in Rapid City.
Pugh and Anderson, who was fourth a year ago, each finished at 163 after Anderson posted Tuesday’s best round, an 81. Allison Kahler of BHS and Kamri Kittleson of Jones County tied for third at 168.
BHS won the team title with a two-day score of 536, three strokes better than Chester Area (539). Deubrook Area was a distant third at 560.
Bon Homme’s Jaden Kortan was the top area finisher, tying for 13th at 184. Ashton Summerville of Platte-Geddes shot 186 to tie for 15th. Abigail Svatos of Andes Central-Dakota Christian also made the top 25, finishing 23rd with a 194.
Also among area golfers, Avon’s McKenna Kocmich shot 196, Scotland-Menno’s Rylee Conrad shot 199, Freeman’s Paige Auch shot 216, Platte-Geddes’ Kiana Shevling-Major shot 227, Freeman’s Lily Wipf shot 230, Alcester-Hudson’s Lucy Osterkamp shot 253, Freeman Academy-Marion’s Sieta Wiersema shot 275 and Centerville’s Grace Bjordal shot 289.
Class B Boys
RAPID CITY — Gregory sat back and watched the rest of the field finish its rounds as the Gorillas held on for a five-stroke victory in the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Golf Tournament.
The tournament was shortened to one round due to weather. While most teams had golfers on the course on Tuesday, all of Gregory’s golfers finished their round on Monday. A second round of play was attempted but could not be completed due to rain.
Gregory scored 235 in the round, five strokes better than Garretson (240) and seven better than Ethan (242). Wall (244) was fourth. Chester Area, Faulkton and Ipswich tied for fifth, each at 246.
Faulkton Area’s Bennett Cassens and Gregory’s Coy Determan tied for top honors, each shooting a 4-over 76. Four golfers tied for second at 77: Ethan’s Kody Klumb, Stanley County’s Daysen Titze, Garretson’s Cooper Long and Wall’s Reid Hansen.
Freeman finished 20th with a score of 325. For the Flyers, Tannen Auch shot 92, Thor Aanenson shot 107 and Zac Sayler shot 126.
Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman was the top area golfer, tying for 14th at 81. Also among area golfers, Parker’s Brenden Pesicka shot 85, Scotland-Menno’s Maveric Smith shot 89, Platte-Geddes’ Jadon Petersen shot 92, Bon Homme’s Landon Bares and Viborg-Hurley’s Peyton Hansen each shot 96, Bon Homme’s Kashius Tucker shot 102, Parker’s Landri Holzwarth shot 103 and Viborg-Hurley’s Reiley Murray shot 105.
