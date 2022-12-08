Elle Feser has a lot to be looking forward to on the softball field in the next year-and-a-half.
First, she will help lead the Yankton Gazelles softball team in its first season this spring.
After she plays her last season with the Yankton Fury Red this summer, she will head north to Mitchell to begin her collegiate softball career at Dakota Wesleyan University in new head coach Tommy Downs’ first season as head coach for the Tigers.
“(Coach Downs) was really great,” Feser said. “I loved his energy and what he’s doing with the team. All the girls are great. I went up and practiced with them a couple of times and decided that (DWU) was the place for me.”
Feser signed with the Tigers Nov. 22 at Yankton High School.
A contributing factor to Feser’s decision was the fact that her brother, Aidan, plays basketball at DWU and can help Elle make the adjustment to college life.
“It was a thought in my mind that it’d be fun to be around him more than I am now,” Elle said. “Having him there will be nice. When I’m trying to navigate living on my own and doing my own thing, it’ll be nice to have a familiar face around all the time.”
Even with unfamiliar faces, Feser is excited for college.
“It’ll be a great experience,” she said. “I’m excited to see how much I’ll be able to grow when I get there.”
While it may be an adjustment to playing with new teammates, Feser will get a taste of that as she will play with teammates for the first time on the Gazelles in the spring.
“We’ll get to play with the girls from a couple of other Yankton Fury teams, which will be a lot of fun because we’ve never had the opportunity to play together before,” she said. “I think we’ll do pretty well. We’ll be able to get out there and compete.”
Feser plays both catcher and shortstop for the Fury Red and likes playing both positions.
“In terms of catching, I love always been a part of every pitch and every play,” she said. “Coach Townsend lets the catchers called the game, so it’s fun to communicate with the pitchers and figure out what’s working.”
With playing shortstop, Feser still leans on her excellent communication abilities to help the team to success.
“It’s a fun atmosphere to encourage each other and always stay together,” she said.
Offensively, Townsend likes Feser’s aggressiveness at the plate, going for the big hit.
“When she’s up there, the ball can go over the fence anytime,” Townsend said.
“Hitting home runs is always a fun feeling,” Feser said. “But it’s really about your mindset after hitting a home run, going up the next at-bat looking for a nice, solid base hit.”
When Downs took the job at DWU in August, he knew that Feser was a player he wanted.
“Elle checks all the boxes,” Downs said. “She’s a hard worker and easy to coach. She wants to get better every day.”
“She’s an absolute stud. When I took the job, I knew that she was interested (in playing at DWU). We worked her out, met the family, and had a great rapport with her. I worked out with a team and she was just a perfect fit.”
“We went up there and talked to him,” Feser said. “He ran us through his life and his story, and kept trying to connect with me and my parents (to help) make sure we were comfortable. He got know me as a person and as a player, which is really cool. He consistently just kept reaching out to me to get to know me better.”
Feser looks to contribute right away as Downs’ tenure starts in Mitchell.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.