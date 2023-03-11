ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — South Dakota sophomore Danii Anglin placed 13th in the high jump at the NCAA Championships on Saturday afternoon inside the Albuquerque Convention Center.
Anglin, hailing from Spring Mount, Jamaica, made 5-9 ¾ (1.77m) on a first attempt to finish 13th in the competition. She garners second team All-America honors with the performance. It’s the second All-America honor of Anglin’s career after finishing 14th at the NCAA’s outdoor championships last June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.