SIOUX FALLS - Viborg-Hurley’s boys relay team of Angel Johnson, Carter Gust, George Johnson and Chase Mason won three relays, breaking two meet records and three school records at the Dakota Relays at Howard Wood field in Sioux Falls Friday and Saturday.
The relay team’s first win came in the 4x200-meter relay Saturday afternoon. The group broke under 1:30 with a time of 1:29.68, breaking their own meet record by nearly three seconds.
The Cougars success continued during the final session Saturday. The same four broke the 4x100 record by 1.27 seconds for a time of 43.35 seconds. Chester Area placed second with a time of 44.09, that would have also broken the old record.
In the final event of the day, Viborg-Hurley won the 4x400 with a time of 3:33.22, setting a new school record. Irene-Wakonda placed second in a time of 3:35.11.
During Friday’s competition, Wagner’s Jaden Peters cleared 15-6 in the pole vault, being the only competitor over 15 feet. Yankton placed third in the girls 4x800 with a time of 9:38.56. The team of Annika Gordon, Thea Chance, Shae Rumsey and Sydnee Serck placed second out of Class ‘AA’ teams in South Dakota.
Vermillion placed second in the Class ‘A’ 4x800, with Riley Ruhaak, Jack Freeburg, Joel Dahlhoff and Jakob Dobney running a time of 8:28.92. Saturday, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Drake Peed placed third in the shot put and discus.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian girls and Irene-Wakonda boys placed second in the 1600-meter sprint medley. Competing in the special event boys 800-meter, Dakota Valley’s Tommy Nikkel placed eighth. Yankton’s mixed 4x400 meter relay co-ed team placed second. The team of Rugby Ryken, Shae Rumsey, Annika Gordon and Austin Gobel ran a time of 3:44.35.
Along with his three relay wins, Angel Johnson placed fourth in the 100-meter dash, and was the top runner out of Class ‘B’ contestants. Yankton’s Gobel placed 11. Tyler Goehring placed third in the boys triple jump, jumping 43-3¼.
Parker girls won the 4x100 and 4x200 relay and Nikkel placed second in the boys 400-meter dash. Yankton girls brought home fourth in Class ‘AA’ 4x400.
Yankton hosts the Yankton First Dakota Relays Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.