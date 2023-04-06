MITCHELL — James Deckert of the Ethan-Parkston Minotaurs track & field team won two events at the Mitchell invite Thursday.
Deckert placed first in the long jump with a distance of 21-11, while winning the triple jump with a distance of 43-2.
Ethan-Parkston took first place in the boys’ 4x800 meter relay as the quartet of David Brock, Hunter Dean, Gage Hohn and Evan Bartelt won with a time of 9:07.60.
Bartelt placed second in the boys’ 800 meter run with a time of 2:13.63.
Marissa Storm won the girls’ triple jump for the Minotaurs with a distance of 32-07.00, while Kolter Kramer won the boys’ 400 meter dash with a time of 53.03 seconds.
Storm placed fourth in the girls’ 400 meter dash with a time of 1:06.34.
Lauren Ziebart earned three second-place finishes, clocking a time of 8.13 seconds in the 60 meter dash and a time of 27.75 seconds in the 200 meter dash. She jumped a distance of 16-3 in the girls’ long jump.
Berkley Ziebart got third in the girls’ long jump with a distance of 15-2.5.
The team of Chantal Wuertzer, Storm, Mariah Royston and Rachel Klock got fourth in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:59.89.
Ethan-Parkston’s quartet of Morgan Maxwell, Mya Wickersham, Berkley Ziebart and Keeara Oakley placed second in the girls’ 4x800 meter relay with a time of 11:13.80.
The team of Kramer, Conner Prunty, Maddux Brissette and Riley Koch got third in the boys’ 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:41.50.
The Minotaurs’ Kramer, Prunty, Brissette and Deckert placed third as a team in the boys’ 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:49.90.
Gage Hohn tied for first in the high jump with a distance of 6-0.
