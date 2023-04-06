MITCHELL — James Deckert of the Ethan-Parkston Minotaurs track & field team won two events at the Mitchell invite Thursday.

Deckert placed first in the long jump with a distance of 21-11, while winning the triple jump with a distance of 43-2.

