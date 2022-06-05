The J.C. Brager team from Lincoln Southeast put up seven runs in the top of the first and didn’t look back, claiming a 14-6 victory over Yankton in the championship of the Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic American Legion baseball tournament, Sunday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Gavin Clauss went 3-for-4 to lead J.C. Brager. Mitt Lashley had a pair of hits. Landon Morgan homered, Will Barrett tripled, and Sam Foerster and Kyle Catherall each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Ryken had two hits and three RBI for Yankton. Joe Gokie, Lucas Kampshoff, Samuel Kampshoff and Luke Bernatow each had a hit.
Clauss, who came on in relief after Yankton’s first three batters of the game reached base, struck out six batters in five innings of work for the win. Mac Ryken took the loss.
Yankton, 6-1, hosts Watertown on Wednesday. Start time for the doubleheader is 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Yankton 6, S.F. East 3
Yankton built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 6-3 victory over Sioux Falls East in the semifinals on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Lucas Kampshoff, Cody Oswald and Landen Loecker each had two hits for Yankton. Mac Ryken doubled. Joe Gokie and Dylan Prouty each had a hit in the victory.
Ethan Bruns went 3-for-4 with a double for East. Cael Swanson and Gage Sharping each had a home run and a single.
Drew Ryken pitched eight innings, striking out three, for the win. Lucas Kampshoff pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Andrew Glovich took the loss, with Jack Nesje striking out five in 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
J.C. Brager 10, S.F. West 1
J.C. Brager advanced to the championship with a 10-1 victory over Sioux Falls West in the semifinals on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Kade Wickham had two hits and Keaton Peters posted a double and three RBI for Brager. Sam Foerster, Kyle Catherall and Jacob Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Alex Brosnahan had the lone West hit.
Wickham pitched the five-inning contest, striking out four, for the win. Ryan Rysavy took the loss
