Grace Larkins
Buy Now

South Dakota's Grace Larkins goes up for a shot in the lane against South Dakota State's Lindsey Theunick during the 2022 Summit League Women's Basketball Championship game at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — In the South Dakota State Jackrabbits’ 118-59 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes Jan. 14, Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston admitted that everything went well for his team and things did not go quite as well for the Coyotes.

“There’s not much to take from that game,” he said. “We'll throw that out and assume those are just one-off games. As a coach, I’ve been on both sides of those games. Some are conference games. Some are non-conference games. (You’ve got to) move forward from it no matter whether you're on the winning side or losing side.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.