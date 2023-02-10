VERMILLION — In the South Dakota State Jackrabbits’ 118-59 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes Jan. 14, Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston admitted that everything went well for his team and things did not go quite as well for the Coyotes.
“There’s not much to take from that game,” he said. “We'll throw that out and assume those are just one-off games. As a coach, I’ve been on both sides of those games. Some are conference games. Some are non-conference games. (You’ve got to) move forward from it no matter whether you're on the winning side or losing side.”
This Saturday, the teams meet in Vermillion in a game Johnston expects to be “very different.”
USD head coach Kayla Karius said the theme of this week for the Coyotes is about “overcoming.”
“That's been our word over the last week,” she said. “We’re calling ourselves ‘overcomers.’ We've certainly been through a ton of adversity, injuries and different situations that we have had to continually overcome no matter when adversity hits. If we keep up with that same mantra, we are in a better spot now than where we have been.”
From the first game, Karius said things unraveled quickly. There were many moments where the Coyotes were not playing sound basketball, but Karius said it is important to “pick out the (moments from that game) that can help us move forward.”
“Many of those were controllables,” she said. “We've got to get back to taking care of the ball and have much better effort on the defensive end, rebounding and controlling tempo.”
Johnston expects the Coyote defense to display effort and physicality in Saturday’s contest.
“They're a good defensive team, physical inside and on the perimeter,” he said. “They do a good job of taking you off your cuts and keeping you off your spots. In the first game, we did a good job of handling that. We'll have to do that again.”
Another aspect of State’s victory the first game was getting Grace Larkins, who was named the Summit League Player of the Month for January, into foul trouble early.
“We'll have to be ready for her to play more of a complete game full game this time around,” Johnston said.
With only eight active players, Karius is looking to balance playing aggressively defensively with avoiding foul trouble, which the team got experience with in their last game, an 83-66 loss at North Dakota.
“(Being in foul trouble) puts you in a tough spot,” she said. “You have to do the best you can at being in the right position. We focused on defense (Monday in practice) and being physical, but also being smart about it because we've got to keep people on the floor.”
In the first game, the Jackrabbits made 17 3-pointers on their way to victory. That is something that Johnston is not expecting his team to replicate, but stated the need to play with an edge in the game.
“When we do that, our team is much better,” he said. “We use the example that we're not just running offense and trying to play defense; we're trying to be tenacious in what we do. It’s not just playing the music notes. You're trying to figure out how to insert your own personality and energy into those notes.”
Karius said the team is excited to have the rivalry game at home.
“When you're a younger team, you feel so much more comfortable when you're at home, you've got your fans around and you're shooting on your rims,” she said.
Tip off time between the Jackrabbits and Coyotes is set for 1 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
