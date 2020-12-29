BRANDON — Brandon Valley rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to upset top-ranked O’Gorman 63-53 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
It was O’Gorman’s first loss since the 2018-19 season.
Hilary Behrens scored a game-high 26 points for Brandon Valley, which outscored O’Gorman 23-5 in the fourth quarter to claim victory. Kylie Foss added 10 points in the victory.
Izzy Moore led O’Gorman with 20 points. Hannah Ronsiek added 15 points.
Brandon Valley, 4-0, hosts Mitchell on Saturday. O’Gorman, 3-1, travels to Pierre on Jan. 6.
O’GORMAN (3-1) 22 16 10 5 — 53
BRANDON VALLEY (4-0) 7 17 16 23 — 63
