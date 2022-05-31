BASEBALL

S.D. CLASS B HS TOURN.

May 30-31 at Sioux Falls

First Round

Monday, May 30

Dell Rapids 3, Parkston 1

Tuesday, May 31

Madison 13, Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake 5

Dakota Valley 6, West Central 5

Winner-Colome 5, Redfield Area 2

Semifinals, May 31

Dell Rapids 7, Madison 0

Dakota Valley 4, Winner-Colome 3

Championship, June 1

Dell Rapids (17-2) vs. Dakota Valley (15-2), 6:05 p.m., S.F. Stadium

KYLE MUELLER CLASSIC

June 3-5 at Yankton, Crofton and Vermillion

YANKTON POOL

Friday’s Games

Yankton vs. Hartington, 10:30 a.m.

Hartington vs. Fairbury, 12:45 p.m.

Fairbury vs. Baltic, 3 p.m.

Yankton vs. Baltic, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yankton vs. Fairbury, 10:30 a.m.

Baltic vs. Hartington, 12:45 p.m.

Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.

Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.

CROFTON POOL

Friday’s Games

Crofton vs. Yankton Juniors, 10:30 a.m.

Yankton Juniors vs. S.F. West, 12:45 p.m.

S.F. West vs. Pierce, 3 p.m.

Crofton vs. Pierce, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Crofton vs. S.F. West, 10:30 a.m.

Pierce vs. Yankton Juniors, 12:45 p.m.

Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.

Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.

VERMILLION POOL

Friday’s Games

Vermillion vs. S.F. East, 10:30 a.m.

S.F. East vs. Norfolk, 12:30 p.m.

Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 3 p.m.

Vermillion vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermillion vs. Norfolk, 10:30 a.m.

Lincoln Southeast vs. S.F. East, 12:45 p.m.

Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.

Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS, SUNDAY AT YANKTON

NOTE: If Wild Card comes from Yankton Pool, Wild Card and Crofton Champ will change places

Yankton Pool Champ vs. Wild Card, 11 a.m.

Vermillion Pool Champ vs. Crofton Pool Champ, 1 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP, SUNDAY AT YANKTON

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

YANKTON PARKS & REC

COED SAND LEAGUE

RESULTS: Kicken Astec def. School of Hard Blocks 22-20, 21-16, 15-12; Here for the Beer def. Sandy Beavers 12-14, 21-6, 15-21; Parker Bruisers def. Spiking Our Drinks 21-14, 24-22, 8-21; Czeckers def. Boston Shoes 21-17, 18-21, 21-13; The Randoms def. Mission Unblockable 21-11, 15-21, 21-16, Astec Attackers def. Vishay Tropics 21-18, 21-10, 21-3; USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces def. Mission Unblockable 21-18, 21-14, 21-16; O’Malley’s Allstars def. Mojo’s Sandy Balls 21-12, 19-21, 21-7

WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE

RESULTS: Chewblockas def. YMC #2 21-1, 21-6, 21-7; Astec Aces def. Walnut 21-15, 21-9, 22-22; YMC #1 def. Upper Deck 21-18, 21-8, 16-21; The Lemonade Stand def. Bump Mama 21-18, 21-16, 22-20; The Sandlizards def. Volly Llamas 17-21, 21-8, 21-15

