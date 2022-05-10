Yankton controlled both Four Ball and Singles play on the way to a 13-7 victory in the Rob Marchand Memorial girls’ golf meet, Tuesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Yankton went 4-1 in Four Ball and 6.5-3.5 in singles play in the Ryder Cup style event, which uses a different format for each six holes. The teams split the Scramble format 2.5 to 2.5.
Shae Hanson, Lizzy Schwartz and Madison Ryken each won all three of their matches in the event.
Yankton heads to Mitchell for the Kernels’ annual invitational on Friday at Lake View Golf Course.
FOUR BALL: Tatum Hohenthaner-Jillian Eidsness Y def. Allison Meyerink-Quinn Dannenbring, 1 up; Ellia Homstad-Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Maddie Childs-Lara Widstrom, 2 & 1; Jayli Rients-Mia Larson M def. Gracie Brockberg-Elsie Larson, 2 up; Shae Hanseon-Lizzy Schwartz Y def. Ava Eliason-Anna Eliason, 4 & 2; Madison Ryken-Jordyn Cunningham Y def. Raegan Sperl-Abbi Schnabel 3 & 1
SCRAMBLE: Meyerink-Dannenbring M def. Hohenthaner-Eidsness, 2 & 1; Homstad-Krajewski Y vs. Childs-Widstrom M, all square; Rients-M. Larson M def. Brockberg-E. Larson, 3 & 1; Hanson-Schwartz Y def. Av. Eliason-An. Eliason, 1 up; Ryken-Cunningham Y def. Sperl-Schnabel, 1 up
SINGLES: Hohenthaner Y def. Meyerink, 3 & 2; Dannenbring M def. Eidsness, 1 up; Childs M def. Homstad, 2 up; Krajewski Y vs. Widstrom M, all square; Brockberg Y def. Rients, 1 up; E. Larson Y def. M. Larson, 4 & 2; Hanson Y def. Av. Eliason, 1 up; Schwartz Y def. An. Eliason, 1 up; Ryken Y def. Sperl, 3 & 1; Schnabel M def. Cunningham, 1 up
