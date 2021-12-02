WAYNE, Neb. — Bloomfield, Nebraska, standout Dalton Gieselman was one of four men’s track and field recruits to sign with Wayne State College for the 2022-23 season, announced by WSC on Thursday.
Gieselman is a 6-3, 250-pound thrower from Bloomfield High School where he is a three-sport standout in football, basketball and track and field. Last spring at the Class D State Track Meet, Gieselman placed seventh in the discus at 141’ 11” and was a state qualifier in the shot put. On the football field, Gieselman is a two-time All-District selection helping the Bees reach the Class D-2 state playoffs.
“Dalton is a strong, athletic guy who we think has a lot of potential to develop into an explosive thrower in a year-round training program,” said WSC head coach Marlon Brink. “He should fit in well with the group of young guys we have on our throws squad.”
Also signing with the Wildcats were Mitchell Rudie of Springfield, Nebraska; Waylon Sherman of Wahoo, Nebraska; and Keaton Wattier of O’Neill, Nebraska.
