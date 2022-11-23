WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State running back Jacob Keiser was one of seven Wildcats named to the CoSIDA/College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Football Team. Student-athletes have to maintain a minimum 3.50 grade point average to earn the honor.
Keiser is a sophomore from Hartington, Nebraska (Cedar Catholic) and has a 3.79 grade point average majoring in pre-pharmacy. This season he ranked third on the team in rushing with 349 yards on 90 carries (3.9 avg) with five touchdowns and had two catches for nine yards.
