GRAND FORKS, N.D. – South Dakota dropped its Summit League opener in women’s tennis on Sunday with a 4-2 defeat to North Dakota inside Choice Health and Fitness.
The Fighting Hawks won two of the three doubles matches to secure the doubles point and then captured the match by prevailing in four of the six singles matches.
South Dakota earned a victory at No. 2 doubles as Anna Medyedyeva and Selena Bird teamed for a 6-4 victory.
The Coyotes (1-7) received singles wins from Medyedyeva, a freshman and Grace Chadick, a sophomore, in the match.
Medyedyeva earned a straight-sets win at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 7-5, while Chadick was a three-set winner at No. 3 singles, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2.
South Dakota next takes the court during its Spring Break trip to Orlando, Florida, where they open on Monday, March 13 against Fairfield.
