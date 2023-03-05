GRAND FORKS, N.D. – South Dakota dropped its Summit League opener in women’s tennis on Sunday with a 4-2 defeat to North Dakota inside Choice Health and Fitness.

The Fighting Hawks won two of the three doubles matches to secure the doubles point and then captured the match by prevailing in four of the six singles matches.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.