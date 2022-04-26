SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For the second time in three weeks, Elliot Burns of Mount Marty has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week.
Burns batted .500 (7-for-14) while helping the Lancers to a 3-1 record, helping solidify the team in second place in the GPAC standings. Burns hit three home runs, including two in a 5-4 win over first place Midland, and two doubles while driving in seven runs on the week. Burns also stole three bases and scored four times on the weekend.
Mount Marty (26-10, 14-4 GPAC) finishes the regular season with four games this week, at Jamestown on Thursday and at home against Briar Cliff on Saturday. The Lancers enter the week two games behind first place Midland (30-7, 17-3) and two games ahead of Morningside (27-13, 13-7) for second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.