WATERTOWN — The Alexandria Angels (Class B) and Harrisburg Hops (Class A) remain No. 1 in their respective classes in this week’s South Dakota amateur baseball poll.
There will be no poll next week before the final poll of the season will be released the week of July 19-24.
Here is this week’s complete poll:
Class A — 1. Harrisburg Hops; 2. Yankton Tappers; 3. Brookings Cubs; 4. Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar; 5. Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels. Also receiving votes: Brandon Rats, Renner Monarchs and Castlewood Ravens.
Class B — 1. Alexandria Angels; 2. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 3. Canova Gang; 4. Flandreau Cardinals; 5. Mount Vernon Mustangs; 6. Lennox Only One Alpacas; 7. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds; 8. Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays; 9. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 10. Plankinton F&M Bankers. Also receiving votes: Akron (Iowa) Rebels and Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.