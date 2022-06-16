ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson earned a doubleheader sweep of Miles City, Montana, in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Thursday.
EPJ jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the way to a 10-1 victory in the opener.
Kayden Moore had three hits and Devon Schmitz posted two hits for EPJ. Evan Hailey doubled and Hunter Sharkey added a hit in the victory.
Aiden Zach picked up the win, striking out three in a complete game effort.
EPJ scored seven unanswered runs, the last on a Wyatt Herrity single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, as EPJ rallied to a 9-8 victory in the nightcap.
Hailey, Schmitz and Landon Johnsen each doubled for EPJ. Gunner Ewing, Moore and Herity each had a hit in the victory.
Derrike Wagner pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two, for the win. Johnsen started, striking out five in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
EPJ, 4-3, hosts Sioux Falls Post 911 on Monday.
Wednesday
Parkston 5, Salem 3
SALEM — Parkston built a 5-1 lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over Salem in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Caden Donahue had two hits for Parkston. Ty Neugebauer, Logan Van Pelt and Adam Doering each had a hit in the victory.
Kaleb Weber struck out seven over five innings of work for the win. Jay Storm had six strikeouts in two innings of relief.
Parkston, 1-2, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney today (Friday) at 7 p.m.
Pender 8, Ponca 0
PENDER, Neb. — Pender blanked Ponca 8-0 in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Grant Dorcey and Kaden Kratke had the lone Ponca hits.
Austen Janssen took the loss, striking out six in his four innings of work.
Ponca travels to Oakland-Craig on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.