NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Yankton Fury Lancers pounded out 17 hits in a 20-3 victory over Dakota Valley in 12-under softball action on Wednesday.
Jordyn Kudera went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Brenna Elwood and Jazlin Romero each tripled and doubled, with Elwood driving in three runs and Romero driving in two. Claire Taggart doubled and singled, driving in three. Kennedy Muth and Kinsley Koletzky each had two hits, with Koletzky driving in two runs. Olivia Rye doubled. Izzy Gurney, Aubrey Stotz, and Kenly Vandertuig each had a hit in the victory.
