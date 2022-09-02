NIOBRARA, Neb. — Bloomfield-Wausa swept team honors at the Niobrara-Verdigre cross country Invitational, held Thursday at Niobrara State Park.
Bloomfield-Wausa put four girls in the top five to run away with team honors. Neligh-Oakdale was second, followed by Niobrara-Verdigre and Chambers-Wheeler Central.
Christina Martinson won the 5,000-meter race in 21:24, followed by Bloomfield-Wausa teammates Tiernee Freeman (22:30) and Carry Martinson (23:16). Stanton’s Madison Mckie (23:26) was fourth, followed by Bloomfield-Wausa’s Madie Ziegler (23:37).
Bloomfield-Wausa’s Luke Woockman (17:27) and Cade Wakely (17:48) finished 1-2 to propel their squad past Osmond in the boys’ division. Plainview was third, followed by Creighton, Niobrara-Verdigre and Stanton.
Osmond’s Dominic True was third in the 5,000-meter boys’ race, finishing in 18:06. Creighton’s Connor Rohrer (18:06) and Plainview’s Kyler Mosel (18:19) finished fourth and fifth.
