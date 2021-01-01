WAYNE, Neb. — Brynn Wortmann scored a game-high 34 points to lead Hartington Cedar Catholic past Winnebago 67-62 in overtime in the fifth place game of Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne.
Laney Kathol added 12 points for Cedar Catholic, which outscored Winnebago 19-8 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
For Winnebago, Keisha Snyder led the way with 29 points. Natasha Deal added 13 points.
Cedar Catholic travels to Osmond on Tuesday. Winnebago travels to O’Neill on Tuesday.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (3-5) 11 13 13 19 11 — 67
WINNEBAGO (4-6) 18 15 15 8 6 — 62
LCC 45, Homer 34
WAYNE, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge took control after the opening period to claim a 45-34 victory over Homer in the seventh place game of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne.
Kinsey Hall scored 14 points to lead LCC, which trailed 9-2 after one quarter. Mallory Ericksen added 11 points in the victory.
Bradie Johnson led Homer with 12 points. Emily Rasmussen added nine points.
LCC travels to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Thursday. The teams met in the consolation semifinals of the Shootout on Dec. 30, with Cedar Catholic claiming a 40-23 victory.
Homer travels to Randolph on Tuesday.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (4-6) 2 16 13 14 — 45
HOMER (2-7) 9 4 11 10 — 34
Auburn 39, Pierce 36
WAYNE, Neb. — Sydney Binder and Jaeleigh Darnell combined for 28 points to lead Auburn past Pierce 39-36 for the championship of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne.
Binder scored 16 points to lead Auburn. Darnell added 12 points in the victory.
Morgan Moeller scored a game-high 17 points for Pierce.
Auburn, 8-0, hosts Ashland-Greenwood today (Saturday). Pierce, 6-3, hosts Aquinas Catholic on Jan. 7.
PIERCE (6-3) 3 7 11 15 — 36
AUBURN (8-0) 7 8 16 8 — 39
Pender 71, Wayne 17
WAYNE, Neb. — Pender built a 28-4 lead after one quarter on the way to a 71-17 rout of Wayne in the third place game of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne.
Ashley Ostrand scored 14 points and Claire Felber netted 13 points for Pender. Avery Wegner scored 10 points and Zoey Lemkuhl added nine points in the victory.
Brooklyn Kruse led Wayne with six points.
Pender, 8-3, travels to Wynot on Tuesday. Wayne travels to Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur on Tuesday.
PENDER (8-3) 28 25 10 8 — 71
WAYNE (4-7) 4 7 3 3 — 17
Other Games
Hanson 46, Irene-Wakonda 45
IRENE — Hanson outlasted Irene-Wakonda 46-45 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Analyse Weber led Hanson with 18 points. Meriah Campbell added nine points and eight rebounds.
Emma Marshall scored 13 points to lead Irene-Wakonda. Katie Knodel and Nora O’Malley each scored nine points.
Hanson, 4-1, hosts Parkston on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda hosts Canistota on Monday in Irene.
HANSON (4-1) 14 14 11 7 — 46
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-4) 15 14 9 6 — 45
Crofton 55, Wynot 37
WEST POINT, Neb. — Crofton used four players in double figures to down Wynot in the consolation game of the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament, Thursday in West Point, Nebraska.
Alexis Folkers just missed a triple-double, recording 13 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead Crofton. Lacey Sprakel finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Ella Wragge and Kaley Einrem each had 10 points, with Einrem recording three steals in the victory.
Karley Heimes led Wynot with 10 points and seven rebounds. Augumn Lawson finished with nine points. Krystal Sudbeck added four steals.
Crofton, 9-1, hosts undefeated Ponca on Tuesday. Wynot, 6-3, hosts Pender on Monday.
CROFTON (9-1) 16 10 15 14 — 55
WYNOT (6-3) 15 13 5 4 — 37
Creighton 53, Wausa 35
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton built a 14-2 lead after one quarter and powered its way to a 53-35 victory over Wausa in the consolation game of the Creighton Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
No statistics were reported for Creighton (5-4), which hosts Stuart on Tuesday.
For Wausa, Blair Wakely led the way with 11 points. Brooke Kumm posted four steals.
Wausa hosts its Post-Holiday Tournament beginning Jan. 7.
WAUSA (2-7) 2 17 12 4 — 35
CREIGHTON (5-4) 14 12 13 14 — 53
Alcester-Hudson 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
ELK POINT — Alcester-Hudson outscored Elk Point-Jefferson 14-5 in the fourth quarter to rally past the Huskies 47-40 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
EPJ led 35-33 after three quarters.
Bayleigh Peterson led Alcester-Hudson with 12 points and three steals. Elly Doering scored 11 points. Roni Rhead added nine points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Nora Kastning posted 13 points and seven rebounds to lead EPJ. Addison Stabe scored 10 points. Emma Scarmon had four assists, Nichole Wriedt had four steals and Josie Curry grabbed seven rebounds in the effort.
Alcester-Hudson, 3-1, travels to Avon on Tuesday. EPJ travels to West Central on Tuesday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-1) 14 8 11 14 — 47
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (1-5) 14 13 8 5 — 40
Winner 57, Bon Homme 37
TYNDALL — Bella Swedlund scored 22 points to lead Winner past Bon Homme 57-37 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Kalla Bertram added 17 points for Winner, which led 38-10 at the half.
Jenae Alberts led Bon Homme with 14 points. Kenzie Carson added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Winner, 4-1, hosts Parkston today (Saturday). Bon Homme travels to Parker on Tuesday.
BON HOMME (1-4) 1 9 12 14 — 37
WINNER (4-1) 17 21 13 6 — 57
Canton 52, Lennox 46
LENNOX — Amanda Lease and Shelby Olseth each scored 17 points to lead Canton past Lennox 52-46 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Mara Hinker led Lennox with 19 points. Drew Kuyper added 11 points.
Canton, 2-3, travels to Elkton-Lake Benton on Tuesday. Lennox, 2-4, travels to Mount Vernon to face Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.