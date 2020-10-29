CANISTOTA — Tyce Ortman combined to score four touchdowns as Canistota-Freeman blanked Philip 50-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 9A playoffs Thursday night in Canistota.
Ortman completed 7-of-13 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 55 yards and two scores. Isiah Robertson ran for 64 yards and two touchdowns, while Collin Helma and Logan Katzer both caught a touchdown pass.
Canistota-Freeman (8-1) advances to next Friday’s semifinals against top-seeded Howard.
Philip, which ends its season at 6-3, got 20 yards rushing from Hudson Johnson.
PHILIP (6-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
CANIST.-FREEMAN (8-1) 6 22 22 0 — 50
11A: Madison 40, Dakota Valley 7
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Madison quarterback Nate Ricke passed for 113 yards and two scores, and also rushed for 123 yards and a score, as the Bulldogs blasted Dakota Valley 40-7 in the first round of the Class 11A playoffs Thursday night in North Sioux City.
Chris Reece added 80 yards and two touchdowns for Madison (6-4), while Carter Bergheim caught four passes for 74 yards and a score, and Dillon Bickett also caught a touchdown pass.
The Madison defense held Dakota Valley scoreless until a Chayce Montagne touchdown pass to Evan Foster in the fourth quarter. Dakota Valley got 72 rushing yards from Kobey June and 75 passing yards from Montagne.
Dakota Valley ends its season at 6-4.
MADISON (6-4) 6 7 20 7 — 40
DAKOTA VALLEY (6-4) 0 0 0 7 — 7
11B: Sioux Valley 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 21
VOLGA — Sioux Valley used big plays to pull past Elk Point-Jefferson 44-21 in the quarterfinals of the Class 11B football playoffs on Thursday.
Sioux Valley scored four touchdowns of 40 or more yards, including a 61-yard pass from Parker Puetz to Jaxton Schiller, and a 70-yard run by McKade Rentsch in the opening quarter. Puetz found Damian Danzeisen for a 66-yard score and Schiller scored on a 44-yard run for the Cossacks.
Putz finished 5-of-8 passing for 156 yards and two scores, and Rentsch rushed for 127 yards for Sioux Valley. Schiller rushed for 82 yards and had three catches for 84 yards. Lane Liebsch also rushed for a score in the victory.
For EPJ, Noah McDermott passed for 121 yards and a score, and Andrew Nearman caught five passes for 75 yards to lead the way. Riley Schmitz rushed for 81 yards and Tyler Goehring had a 44-yard touchdown run in the effort.
Connor Logan made 10 stops to lead the Sioux Valley defense. Putz and Ashton Bultje each had a hand in five stops.
Nearman led the EPJ defense with seven tackles. Jacob Lichtenberg made six tackles.
Sioux Valley, 9-1, will travel to top-seeded Winner in the semifinals on Nov. 6. EPJ finished at 6-4.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (6-4) 7 7 0 7 — 21
SIOUX VALLEY (9-1) 22 8 6 8 — 44
