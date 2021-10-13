SIOUX FALLS — The Sanford Pentagon will host Dakota Wesleyan University, Mount Marty University, Presentation College and Valley City State University Nov. 6-7 in the sixth annual NAIA Basketball Classic.
The classic features eight games over two days and acts as a season kick-off for the four schools, giving them an opportunity to display their talent early in the season. The two Great Plains Athletic Conference teams (Dakota Wesleyan and Mount Marty) will compete against the two North Star Athletic Association teams (Presentation and Valley City State).
Tickets will be available during the day of the games. Each ticket is good for the entire day. All games will be live-streamed at the Pentagon video portal, with a fee required for viewing.
