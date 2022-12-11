NIOBRARA, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 47-31 victory over Bloomfield in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Josilyn Miller scored a game-high 25 points and had six rebounds for Niobrara-Verdigre. Lina Bauer had six points and four steals in the victory.
Madison Abbenhaus led Bloomfield with 10 points. Kora Poppe added six points.
Niobrara-Verdigre, 3-2, travels to Crofton on Thursday. Bloomfield travels to Osmond-Randolph on Thursday.
BLOOMFIELD (3-2) 6 5 5 15 — 31
NIO-VERD (3-2) 15 8 8 16 — 47
Platte-Geddes 51, AC-DC 45
CORSICA — Hadley Hanson scored a game-high 21 points to lead Platte-Geddes past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 51-45 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday at Dakota Christian School.
Cadence Van Zee finished with 15 points for Platte-Geddes. Karly VanDerWerff had eight points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Josie Brouwer led AC-DC with 18 points. Allison Muckey and Halle Olson each had eight points, with Olson recording eight rebounds and four steals.
Platte-Geddes, 2-0, travels to White Lake on Tuesday to face Kimball-White Lake. AC-DC, 0-1, travels to Ethan on Tuesday.
AC-DC won the JV game 36-23.
PLATTE-GEDDES (2-0) 12 8 15 16 — 51
ANDES CENTRAL-DC (0-1) 12 8 12 13 — 45
Ponca 51, Irene-Wakonda 26
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca used a 22-3 edge in the third quarter to pull away to a 51-26 victory over Irene-Wakonda in an inter-state girls’ basketball battle on Saturday.
Gracen Evans scored 14 points to lead Ponca (3-0). Ellie McAfee added 10 points.
For Irene-Wakonda, Madison Orr finished with 10 points.
Ponca, 3-0, hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda hosts Wagner on Tuesday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-1) 8 9 3 6 — 26
PONCA (3-0) 11 8 22 10 — 51
MCM 54, Parker 37
MONTROSE — Anna Reiffenberger and Briann Even each had 16 points to lead McCook Central-Montrose past Parker 54-37 in Big East Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Michaela McCormick scored 13 points for MCM. Carly Katzer added eight rebounds in the victory.
For Parker, Janae Olson led the way with 11 points. Parker Lessman had five steals.
MCM, 1-1, travels to Freeman on Tuesday. Barter travels to Baltic on Tuesday.
PARKER (0-1) 6 8 12 11 — 37
MCM (1-1) 13 20 12 9 — 54
Guardian Angels 45, Crofton 31
CROFTON, Neb. — Guardian Angels Central Catholic claimed a 45-31 victory over Crofton in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Addison Luebbert scored 14 points to lead Guardian Angels. Isabel Hass added 10 points in the victory.
Sammie Allen scored seven points for Crofton. Lexie Wiebelhaus and Caitlin Guenther each had six points.
Guardian Angels, 4-0, travels to Winnebago on Thursday. Crofton, 4-1, hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Madison 33
ELK POINT — Kaitlyn Van Roekel and Ashley Brewer each scored 16 points to lead Elk Point-Jefferson past Madison 66-33 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
VanRoekel and Brewer combined to go 7-of-10 from three-point range. Bentlee Kollbaum added 12 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.
Zoey Garry scored 10 points for Madison.
EPJ, 1-1, travels to Parker on Thursday. Madison, 0-1, travels to Tri-Valley on Tuesday.
MADISON (0-1) 8 15 4 6 — 33
ELK POINT-JEFF. (1-1) 15 23 22 6 — 66
Alcester-Hudson 44, Menno 35
ALCESTER — Alexis Gray finished with 16 points and four steals to lead Alcester-Hudson past Menno in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Elly Doering added 11 points and four steals for Alcester-Hudson.
Layne Schmidt scored 10 points and Abby Bender scored nine points for Menno. Ashton Massey finished with 10 points and four assists. Allison Lehr added four assists.
Alcester-Hudson travels to Minnesota to face Hills-Beaver Creek on Dec. 16. Menno travels to Scotland on Tuesday.
