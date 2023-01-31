ABERDEEN — The Yankton Bucks made the plays down the stretch to defeat the Aberdeen Central Eagles 59-47.
Yankton led 33-22 in the third, but Aberdeen Central fought its way back to get within one point, 41-40, in the fourth quarter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
ABERDEEN — The Yankton Bucks made the plays down the stretch to defeat the Aberdeen Central Eagles 59-47.
Yankton led 33-22 in the third, but Aberdeen Central fought its way back to get within one point, 41-40, in the fourth quarter.
That’s when Yankton’s seniors took over the game.
Michael Mors made an and-1 layup to give the Bucks a 45-40 lead, then Rugby Ryken made a nice 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 48-40 lead.
“It speaks to our seniors’ maturity and experience,” said Bucks head coach Chris Haynes.
“It was nice to see them keep their composure, be able to stay together and make the plays down the stretch.”
Drew Ryken led the Bucks with 25 points, making critical plays and 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Yankton close out the game.
“When Aberdeen was making a run, he did a good job getting to the basket a few times and then he closed out the game from the free throw line,” Haynes said.
Rugby Ryken added 11 points, Mac Ryken registered 10 points, and Mors tallied 10 points in the victory.
Mac Ryken did a great job defensively on Central’s Spencer Barr, holding him to eight points. Barr scored 51 points Jan. 24 in Central’s 84-82 victory against Pierre Jan. 24.
“To come out and have a defensive performance like (Mac) did tonight was just incredible,” Haynes said.
Carter Dingman registered 17 points for the Golden Eagles.
Yankton improved to 6-4 on the season, while Aberdeen Central fell to 3-7.
The Bucks host the Pierre Governors Thursday. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at Yankton High School. Haynes expects the Bucks to have to put forth one of their best team efforts against Pierre, including top scorer Lincoln Kienholz, who scored 33 points against the Bucks last season.
“Pierre is one of the most talented teams in the state,” Haynes said. “A senior point guard like Lincoln Kienholz can take over and control the entire game. You have another senior in the inside post, (Jackson) Edman, who can also take over a game. Their supporting cast is good.”
The Bucks won the JV game 49-40. Tucker Gilmore led the way with 19 points for Yankton, with Matthew Sheldon scoring 13 points and Carson Ness registering 11 points.
Aberdeen Central won the C-Game 51-44. Beck Ryken led Yankton with nine points.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.