It was an emotionally-charged and exciting Yankton Cheer and Dance Invite at the Yankton High Gym on Thursday night.
The event was highlighted by excellent performances for both the Yankton Cheer and Dance teams on their senior night.
“I was very pleased. They worked really hard all week, and they had great energy on the floor,” Yankton Head Dance Coach Stacy Ryken said. “It’s great to be in front of the home crowd. It’s our one and only home meet, so it’s really fun to just be in front of the home crowd and we’re just very happy to be here and do what we do.”
Both the Yankton Cheer and Dance teamed performed in Pod 3 of the competition, along with Dakota Valley and Tea Area. And while the Yankton team’s performed very well for an early season competition, Dakota Valley Head Cheer Coach Melanie Yakel was impressed with the Panthers as well. Many of the Dakota Valley athletes compete in Dance and Cheer, and had to quickly change for one competition to the next.
“I think they did really good, considering they had a lot of cross overs, coming from dance straight into cheer. So they had a quick second to breathe and I think they did their best and did a good job,” Yakel said. “Their pom routine is amazing. DV dance has a new coach this year, Carey (Baczwaski), and she’s doing great with the girls and they love it and that’s my favorite routine.”
Yankton Head Cheer Coach Marisa Stephens was also impressed with her team’s performance. At the Watertown Invite on Sept.1, a malfunction with the music equipment caused the Gazelles to perform without a background song. Thursday was the first time that the team was able to perform with the music live.
“When we were in Watertown our music didn’t work so today was actually our first time competing with music, and they totally killed it. It was great.” Stephens said. “We have been really working on getting our crowd involved and being excited to be out there and you could totally tell, their confident in it, and they like it which helps sell it, when they love the routine and they love their cheer.”
And both Yankton coaches were proud of how their athletes performed, especially the seniors who are competing in front of friends and family for the final time.
“Yeah, emotions are high on senior night always, I’m so proud of those girls. They’ve worked so hard and this summer when we had everything that we did with meeting in groups,” Ryken said. “They were great leaders for us, and they were really good role models and really brought the team together. So yeah, it’s always better sweet to perform in front of the home crowd but I couldn’t be more happy with how they did tonight.”
“I love these seniors. And you could tell that the leadership that they have through our whole team. It just radiates through everyone. So I just think it was a perfect way to end on our home turf,” Stephens said.
Yankton finished with a score of 173.5 for Cheer, while Dakota Valley narrowly edged out the Gazelles with a score of 178.5. As for the Dance competition, the Gazelles finished with a score of 312.50, and finished in 4th with a score of 323 in Pom. The Gazelles also finished the Jazz competition in fifth place with a score of 302. The Panthers, meanwhile scored 329.25 to finish third overall at the competition, while taking runner-up in both Jazz and Pom with a score of 328 (Pom) and 330.5 (Jazz.)
Brandon Valley finished as the all-around champions with a score of 351 while Sioux Falls Washington ended as runner-ups with a score of 332.25.
Now the Gazelles and Panthers will look to keep improving for the upcoming season, as both squads have much to work on.
“Just clean up our cheer routine and add a little bit of difficulty. We have a really good cheer routine and we’re going to just try to keep improving it and clean it up, and make it a little bit harder for the next one,” Yake said.
And while the Panthers are looking to ramp up the difficulty of their cheer routine, the Gazelles are looking to further enhance their tumbling skills and add more complexity to their baskets at the top of the pyramid. Baskets, where performers are tossed into the air, are usually one of the tougher moves for a squad, so teams must slowly work in more complex moves as the season goes on.
“We are trying to bump up our tumbling skill, that is one area where we can grow. We’re not maximizing the scoresheet on our tumbling, so I really think we are trying to push our tumbling,” Stephens said. “We are trying to get kick fulls for our baskets. So in Watertown we did a straight ride, today we added in toes, for Brookings we’re trying to do a kick full which will bump us to the next level in points.”
Both Dakota Valley and Yankton will be able to show off their improved routines in a rather fast turnaround. The Panthers will compete next in Winner on Saturday. The Gazelles, meanwhile, will perform in the Brookings Invite on Sept. 19 at the Swiffel Events Center.
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Brandon Valley 351, S.F. Washington 332.25, Dakota Valley 329.25, Harrisburg 316.5, Yankton 312.5, S.F. Lincoln 311.75, O’Gorman 300.5, Mitchell 273.75, Brookings 258, Tea Area 254
JAZZ: Brandon Valley 355.5, Dakota Valley 330.5, Harrisburg 317, S.F. Lincoln 304.5, Yankton 302
POM: Brandon Valley 346.5, Dakota Valley 328, S.F. Washington 328, Yankton 323, Mitchell 259, Brookings 254, Tea Area 254
HIP HOP: S.F. Washington 336.5, S.F. Lincoln 319, Harrisburg 315.5, O’Gorman 307.5, Mitchell 288.5, Brookings 262, Tea Area 254
CHEER
GRNAD CHAMPION: O’Gorman 277, S.F. Roosevelt 262, Harrisburg 251.5, Brandon Valley 237.5, S.F. Washington 234.5, Mitchell 189, Dakota Valley 178.5, S.F. Lincoln 175.5, Yankton 173.5
