The Yankton Bucks suffered their first loss of the 2021 season, falling to Brandon Valley 1-0 in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
Zach Loest stopped three shots in goal for Yankton.
The Bucks, 4-1-1, will look to bounce back against Brookings on Thursday.
Yankton won the JV match 2-0. Lance Donner scored twice for Yankton, with Sam Huber and Colton Griffin each recording assists. Patrick Gurney had five saves for the Bucks.
