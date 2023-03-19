SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Will Johnson’s RBI single in the bottom of the 13th lifted Mount Marty to a 10-9 victory over Briar Cliff in the opening game of Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action for both teams, Sunday in Sioux City, Iowa.
The second game was suspended due to a lack of lights at Bishop Mueller Field, with Mount Marty leading 9-5 after three innings.
Kiko Nunez went 6-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI to lead Mount Marty. Johnson went 3-for-7 with a double and three RBI. Bodi Wallar also had three hits, including a home run and a double. Braeden Cordes and Josh Mares each had two hits. Will Gardner doubled, and Ethan Wishon, Tyler Linch and Kalub Ramirez each had a hit.
Cam Riemer went 3-for-6 with two doubles for Briar Cliff. Jake Chronic and Devon Farrell each had two hits. Jake Allen doubled. Quentin Evers added a hit.
Zane Pollon got the final four outs for the win. Carter Schorg took the loss.
Briar Cliff led 4-1 after three and a half innings. MMU rallied for four runs in the fourth, with a three-run shot from Nunez providing the big blow. A two-run blast from Nunez in the sixth inning tied the game at 7-7.
After each team scored a run in the seventh, the score would not change until the 12th inning, when each team scored one run apiece. The Lancers got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 13th, then Johnson plated Wallar from second after Wallar and Wishon had singles to start the offense in the inning.
Mount Marty, 18-3, and Briar Cliff, 12-5, will continue their series today (Monday) with the completion of Sunday’s late game, followed by the regularly scheduled doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.