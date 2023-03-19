SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Will Johnson’s RBI single in the bottom of the 13th lifted Mount Marty to a 10-9 victory over Briar Cliff in the opening game of Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action for both teams, Sunday in Sioux City, Iowa.

The second game was suspended due to a lack of lights at Bishop Mueller Field, with Mount Marty leading 9-5 after three innings.

