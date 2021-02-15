HARTINGTON, Neb. — Josilyn Miller scored a game-high 22 points to lead Niobrara-Verdigre past Bloomfield 49-46 in the opening round of the Sub-District D1-4 Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Monday at Cedar Catholic High School.
Bree Breithaupt scored 10 points for Niobrara-Verdigre, which will face top-seed Cedar Catholic in the semifinals today (Tuesday). Senna Swalley added eight points in the victory.
Alexandra Eisenhauer led Bloomfield with 15 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Madison Abbenhaus posted 12 points, three assists and three steals. Ella McFarland netted eight points. Brynn Bargman finished with nine rebounds and four assists. Kate Bruns added three assists and three steals for the Queen Bees.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE 12 7 14 16 — 49
BLOOMFIELD 4 13 14 15 — 46
Regular Season
Wagner 55, Beresford 43
WAGNER — Wagner used a 26-9 edge in the second quarter to claim a 55-43 victory over Beresford in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Abby Brunsing posted 23 points to lead Wagner. Macy Koupal posted 13 points. Shalayne Nagel added 11 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Kara Niles led Beresford with 13 points. Anna Atwood had five steals.
Wagner travels to Vermillion today (Tuesday). Beresford hosts Lennox today.
BERESFORD (4-11) 8 9 15 11 — 43
WAGNER (7-11) 4 26 11 14 — 55
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.