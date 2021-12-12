The Yankton Gazelles varsity hockey team scored its first victory of the season, downing Watertown 3-1 on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Emma Eichacker scored twice for Yankton. Kyra Tjeerdsma also scored a goal. Madeline Abbott added an assist for the Gazelles.
Jaclyn Lloyd scored for Watertown.
Jayda Tjeerdsma stopped 24 of 25 shots in goal for the win. Angelyn Birnell made 26 saves for Watertown.
Yankton travels to Oahe for a weekend set, Dec. 18-19.
Huron 6, Gazelles 1
HURON — Kylee Small scored five goals and assisted on the other as Huron downed Yankton 6-1 in girls’ varsity hockey action on Saturday.
Azalea Rashaad had the other All-Stars goal, adding an assist. Devin Hunter had three assists and Jolie Carrillo added two assists in the victory.
Emma Eichacker scored for Yankton.
Marissa Ready stopped nine of 10 shots in goal to preserve the victory. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 33 saves for Yankton.
Bantam
Yankton 15, Watertown 0
All nine Yankton skaters scored as Yankton rolled past Watertown 15-0 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Kylen O’Connor had three goals and three assists, and Jack Pedersen posted two goals and six assists for Yankton. Jace Sedlacek finished with two goals and five assists. Kade Schramm had two goals and an assist. Anders Van Olson also scored twice. Tucker Renken posted a goal and five assists, Easton Vellek had a goal and three assists, Kaden Hunhoff had a goal and two assists, and Dawsn Thoms had a goal and an assist in the victory. (Note: One goal was not credited in the Yankton statistics.)
Luke Moeller faced just five shots, deflecting them all to preserve the Miracle shutout. Kohl Nygaard made 24 saves for Watertown.
Yankton, 3-2, travels to Oahe for a weekend set, Dec. 18-19.
Yankton 4, Huron 0
HURON — Jack Pedersen scored twice as Yankton downed Huron 4-0 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday.
Kylen O’Connor posted a goal and an assist for Yankton. Jace Sedlacek also scored a goal. Tucker Renken added an assist in the victory.
Luke Moeller stopped all 16 shots he faced in the Miracle victory. Jack Bales made 37 saves for Huron.
