CANTON — The Vermillion girls and Dakota Valley boys claimed top honors at the Canton Invitational cross country meet, Tuesday in Canton.
Vermillion beat out Dakota Valley 32 to 48 for the girls’ title. West Central (55) was third.
Dakota Valley put two runners in the top three, with Sophia Redler of Dakota Valley winning the 5,000-meter race in 19:35.69. Tea Area’s Jaycie Babb (19:46.76) was second, followed by Dakota Valley’s Alex McCullough (20:09.89).
Vermillion’s Callie Radigan (20:13.37) was fourth, leading a group of four Tanagers in the top 13. Ethan-Parkston’s Ella Pollreisz (20:16.00) was fifth.
Dakota Valley edged Lennox 33 to 35 in the boys’ race. West Central (47) and Tea Area (48) were just off the top teams.
Dakota Valley went 1-2, with Joe Cross (16:16.33) and Jack Brown (16:29.85) claiming the top two spots in the 5,000-meter event. West Central’s Jonathaon Roth (16:54.13) was third, followed by Ethan-Parkston’s Evan Bartelt (17:18.36) and West Central’s Benjamin Strunk (17:24.73)
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: 1, Vermillion 32; 2, Dakota Valley 48; 3, West Central 55; 4, Tea Area 60; 5, Lennox 69; 6, Canton 79; 7, Ethan-Parkston 89
TOP 20: 1, Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 19:35.69; 2, Jaycie Babb, Tea Area 19:46.76; 3, Alex McCullough, Dakota Valley 20:09.89; 4, Callie Radigan, Vermillion 20:13.37; 5, Ella Pollreisz, Ethan-Parkston 20:16.00; 6, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 20:30.43; 7, Aubrey Borns, West Central 20:30.56; 8, Grace Bialas, Tea Area 20:30.78; 9, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 20:33.69; 10, Kelsey Schmidt, Lennox 20:40.30; 11, Adie McVey, Lennox 21:01.53; 12, Ella Otten, Dakota Valley 21:09.69; 13, Olivia Formisano, Vermillion 21:14.72; 14, Lucy Rozeboom, West Central 21:22.54; 15, Maelee Krempges, West Central 21:24.50; 16, Ella Merriman, Beresford 21:26.43; 17, Jayla York, Canton 21:28.48; 18, Finley Evjen, Canton 21:35.31; 19, Sadie Mueller, Ethan-Parkston 21:53.53; 20, Sarah Johnson, West Central 22:01.89
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: 1, Dakota Valley 33; 2, Lennox 35; 3, West Central 47; 4, Tea Area 48; 5, Ethan-Parkston 68; 6, Beresford 133; 7, Canton 138; 8, Elk Point-Jefferson 141
TOP 20: 1, Joe Cross, Dakota Valley 16:16.33; 2, Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 16:29.85; 3, Jonathon Roth, West Central 16:54.13; 4, Evan Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston 17:18.36; 5, Benjamin Strunk, West Central 17:24.73; 6, Jack Campbell, Tea Area 17:32.38; 7, Hunter Morse, Vermillion 17:33.93; 8, Maverick Horst, Lennox 17:38.82; 9, Cade Sherard, Lennox 17:44.35; 10, Cloy McVey, Lennox 17:51.98; 11, Reid Hammerquist, Tea Area 17:58.95; 12, Noah Sayler, Lennox 18:07.90; 13, David Brock, Ethan-Parkston 18:21.56; 14, Chett Jibben, Lennox 18:22.50; 15, Jamison Gould, Dakota Valley 18:29.59; 16, Holden Jelen, Tea Area 18:33.44; 17, Geoff Nelson, Dakota Valley 18:39.19; 18, Jonah Klemisch, Tea Area 18:42.86; 19, Michael Green, Dakota Valley 18:49.04; 20, Jacob Peterson, West Central 19:01.46
Scotland Inv.
SCOTLAND — The Chamberlain girls and Mitchell boys claimed team honors at the Scotland Invitational cross country, held Tuesday at Dawson Creek Golf Course.
Chamberlain edged Kimball-White Lake in a tiebreaker for the girls’ title, with each team scoring 11. Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans finished the 5,000-meter course in 19:12.52, beating out KWL’s Autumn Baker (19:59.93). Chamberlain’s Grace Phillips (20:28.18) was third.
The top area girls’ finisher was Platte-Geddes’ Berklee Mills in eighth (21:53.34).
Mitchell beat Chamberlain 8 to 23 for the boys’ title. Winner’s Joseph Laprath won the 5,000-meter event in 17:03.96, beating out Mitchell’s Hunter Patton (17:33.44) and Gregory’s Finn Adams (18:15.42).
The top area finisher was Platte-Geddes’ Walter Graesser (19:28.08) in seventh. Bon Homme’s Brock Kotalik (19:31.31) was eighth.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: 1, Mitchell 8; 2, Chamberlain 23; 3, Gregory 35; 4, Platte-Geddes 28
TOP 10: 1, Joseph Laprath, Winner 17:03.96; 2, Hunter Patton, Mitchell 17:33.44; 3, Finn Adams, Gregory 18:15.42; 4, Elijah Schroeder, Mitchell 18:46.25; 5, Floyd Korzan, Mitchell 18:51.06; 6, Sam Byers, Chamberlain 19:20.80; 7, Walter Graesser, Platte-Geddes 19:28.08; 8, Brock Kotalik, Bon Homme 19:31.31; 9, Colin Pickett, Mitchell 19:50.58; 10, Isaac Shepherd, Chamberlain 19:51.91
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: 1, Chamberlain 11; 2, Kimball-White Lake 11; 3, Gregory 37; 4, Burke 39
TOP 10: 1, Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain 19:12.52; 2, Autumn Baker, Kimball-White Lake 19:59.93; 3, Grace Phillips, Chamberlain 20:28.18; 4, Lily Baker, Kimball-White Lake 20:59.75; 5, Alli McCord, Kimball-White Lake 21:12.21; 6, Asia VanDerWerff, Gregory 21:29.26; 7, Silvana Houska, Chamberlain 21:39.42; 8, Berklee Mills, Platte-Geddes 21:53.34; 9, Londyn Schroeder, Mitchell 22:05.61; 10, Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain 22:09.83
