MITCHELL — Isaac Bruns scored a game-high 35 points, going 5-for-7 from three-point range, to lead Dakota Valley past Sioux Valley 86-73 in the Hanson boys’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Paul Bruns finished with 26 points, 17 rebounds and four assists for Dakota Valley, the top-ranked team in Class A. Chayce Montange added 13 points and six assists in the victory.
Oliver Vincent hit five three-pointers on the way to 27 points for Sioux Valle. Kelton Vincent netted 19 points. Parker Puetz added 11 points in the contest.
Dakota Valley, 9-0, hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic on Monday. Sioux Valley, 12-1, travels to Flandreau on Feb. 4.
DAKOTA VALLEY (9-0) 27 13 26 20 — 86
SIOUX VALLEY (12-1) 13 18 15 27 — 73
DeSmet 64, Platte-Geddes 51
MITCHELL — Class B top-ranked DeSmet took control with a 23-point third quarter in a 64-51 victory over Platte-Geddes in the Hanson boys’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Kalen Garry led DeSmet with 21 points and nine rebounds. Ethan McCune added 15 points in the victory.
Caden Foxley scored 15 points for Platte-Geddes. Kelby VanDerWerff had 14 points and seven rebounds in the effort.
DeSmet, 11-1, hosts Colman-Egan on Thursday. Platte-Geddes, 8-1, hosts Parkston on Tuesday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (8-1) 12 11 12 16 — 51
DESMET (11-1) 18 19 23 4 — 64
Chamberlain 67, Viborg-Hurley 64
MITCHELL — Chamberlain outscored Viborg-Hurley 18-12 in the fourth quarter to claim a 67-64 victory over the Cougars in the Hanson boys’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Drayton Priebe posted 19 points and six assists to lead Chamberlain. Sellyck McManus and Cameron Caldwell each had 17 points, with McManus recording nine rebounds and Caldwell posting six assists. Hayden Evans added 11 points in the victory.
Gradee Sherman posted 25 points, 15 rebounds and three steals for Viborg-Hurley. Eli Boombarden finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Hayden Gilbert scored 10 points and Angel Johnson added five assists for the Cougars.
Chamberlain, 8-1, travels to Madison on Tuesday. Viborg-Hurley, 7-3, hosts Centerville on Thursday in Hurley.
VIBORG-HURLEY (7-3) 17 19 16 12 — 64
CHAMBERLAIN (8-1) 19 17 13 18 — 67
St. Thomas More 57, Tea Area 45
MITCHELL — Caleb Hollenbeck scored 22 points to lead St. Thomas More past Tea Area 57-45 in the Hanson boys’ basketball Calssic on Saturday.
Cade Kandolin added 15 points and seven assists in the victory.
Jeff Worth led Tea Area with 14 points. Garrett Kolbeck went 4-for-5 from three-point range, finishing with 12 points for the Titans.
St. Thomas More, 11-2, travels to Spearfish on Tuesday. Tea Area, 6-5, travels to Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday.
TEA AREA 9 15 7 14 45
ST. THOMAS MORE 14 11 17 15 — 57
Hanson 73, Lyman 41
MITCHELL — Hanson put three players in double figures, including two with double-doubles, in a 73-41 victory over Lyman in the Hanson boys’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Noah Price scored 19 points, and Riley Ferry had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Hanson. Hayden Bahmuller posted 16 points and 12 rebounds. Luke Haiar added eight assists.
Declan Cleveland led Lyman with 11 points. Tyson Floyd added 10 points.
Hanson, 7-4, travels to Forestburg to face Sanborn Central-Woonsocket on Tuesday. Lyman, 5-3, travels to Murdo to face Jones County.
LYMAN (5-3) 12 10 9 10 — 41
HANSON (7-4) 14 15 27 17 — 73
Canistota 74, White River 65
MITCHELL — Tyce Ortman torched the nets for 34 points to lead Canistota past White River 74-65 in the Hanson boys’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Ortman was 10-for-14 shooting in the contest, including 5-for-7 from three-point range.
Also for Canistota, Logan Katzer scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Chase Merrill had 13 points and seven assists.
Joe Sayler led White River with 25 points. Dylan Marshall had 14 points and nine rebounds. Colbe Scott and Daice Marshall each had 10 points in the effort.
Canistota, 9-1, hosts Ethan on Monday. White River, 7-4, hosts Platte-Geddes on Thursday.
CANISTOTA (9-1) 21 18 15 20 — 74
WHITE RIVER (7-4) 15 14 11 25 — 65
Corsica-Stickney 52, Clark-Willow Lake 51
MITCHELL — Brendan Wentland scored with 3.4 seconds left to lift Corsica-Stickney past Clark-Willow Lake 52-51 in the opening game of the Hanson boys’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Wentland finished with 17 points in the contest. Trever Burke added 14 points in the victory.
Trey Huber led Clark-Willow Lake with 15 points, four assists and four steals. Kalab Marx added 12 points.
Corsica-Stickney, 6-5, hosts Menno on Jan. 29. Clark-Willow Lake, travels to Great Plains Lutheran on Monday.
CLARK-WILLOW LAKE (4-4) 16 12 17 6 — 51
CORSICA-STICKNEY (6-5) 12 16 10 14 — 52
Howard 52, Aberdeen Christian 47
MITCHELL — Tisyn Spader posted 27 points and five assists to lead Howard past Aberdeen Christian 52-47 in the Hanson boys’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Sam Aslesen added 13 points in the victory.
Jett Becker scored 23 points, hitting 5-of-8 from three-point range, for Aberdeen Christian.
Howard, 10-1, travels to Elkton to face Elkton-Lake Benton on Tuesday. Aberdeen Christian, 9-3, hosts Herreid-Selby Area on Tuesday.
HOWARD (10-1) 11 12 12 17 — 52
AB. CHR. (9-3) 14 8 11 14 — 47
DWU Classic
Great Plains Lutheran 55, Menno 45
MADISON — Great Plains Lutheran outscored Menno 36-27 in the second half to claim a 55-45 victory over Menno in the Dakota State Classic on Saturday.
Sam Hansen scored 31 points and had nine rebounds for GPL. Andrew Heil just missed a double-double, recording nine rebounds and nine assists in the victory.
Josh Heckenlaible led Menno with 11 points. Austin Pillsbury had 10 points and Kadeyn Ulmer grabbed 12 rebounds in the effort.
GPL, 2-2, hosts Clark-Willow Lake on Monday. Menno hosts Gayville-Volin on Tuesday.
MENNO (2-9) 8 10 16 11 — 45
GPL (2-2) 10 9 20 16 — 55
Baltic 61, Parkston 45
MADISON — James Leffring scored 16 points, going a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range, to lead Baltic past Parkston 61-45 in the Dakota State Classic on Saturday.
Alex Haagenson added 14 points in the victory.
Cole Prunty scored 13 points and had five assists for Parkston. Max Scott finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kaleb Weber added five assists for the Trojans.
Baltic is off until a Feb. 2 trip to Garretson. Parkston travels to Platte-Geddes on Tuesday.
PARKSTON (5-7) 15 4 17 9 — 45
BALTIC (5-8) 13 10 13 25 — 61
Garretson 65, Gayville-Volin 47
MADISON — Cooper Long scored 21 points to lead Garretson past Gayville-Volin 65-47 in the Dakota State Classic on Saturday.
Dylan Kindt and Josef Zahn each scored 13 points for Garretson. Rhett Kloth grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory.
Kyle Hirsch led Gayville-Volin with 19 points. Spencer Karstens added 11 points.
Garretson travels to West Central on Monday. Gayville-Volin travels to Menno on Tuesday.
GARRETSON (3-8) 16 18 15 16 — 65
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (5-6) 9 17 10 11 — 47
Bridgewater-Emery 76, AC-DC 48
MADISON — Bridgewater-Emery used a balanced scoring attack to down Andes Central-Dakota Christian 76-48 in the Dakota State Classic on Saturday.
Camden Dye scored 13 points for Bridgewater-Emery. Sutton Arend and Tyler Kjetland each had 11 points for the Huskies, who had 13 players score in the contest.
Rizon Clark scored 18 points, and Xavier Hare had 17 points and eight rebounds for AC-DC.
Bridgewater-Emery, 8-4, hosts Mitchell Christian on Monday. AC-DC travels to Wessington Springs on Tuesday.
AC-DC (4-7) 6 14 10 18 — 48
BRIDGE.-EM. (8-4) 19 24 22 11 — 76
SCW 55, Freeman 17
MADISON — Sanborn Central-Woonsocket downed Freeman 55-17 in the Dakota State Classic on Saturday.
Noah Wormstadt scored 17 points for SCW. Brady Larson grabbed 11 rebounds, helping SCW to a 48-27 edge on the boards.
Ethan Balvin led Freeman with six points.
SCW hosts Hanson on Tuesday. Freeman travels to Montrose to face McCook Central-Montrose on Tuesday.
FREEMAN (0-11) 3 6 7 1 — 17
SCW (5-7) 10 17 17 11 — 55
Other Games
Cedar Catholic 61, GACC 46
WEST POINT, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Myles and Tate Thoene each hit four three-pointers, combining for 40 points in the Trojans’ 61-46 victory over Guardian Angels Central Catholic in Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Myles Thoene finished with 22 points, and Tate Thoene had 18 points and six steals for Cedar Catholic. Jaxson Bernecker posted 15 points and seven rebounds. Carsen Arens added five assists in the victory.
Cody Steffen led Guardian Angels with 12 points and seven rebounds. Nate Niewohner had four assists.
Cedar Catholic, 10-3, travels to Dakota Valley today (Monday). Guardian Angels hosts Mead on Thursday.
GUARDIAN ANGELS (3-12) 7 13 12 14 — 46
CEDAR CATHOLIC (10-3) 11 16 12 22 — 61
Beresford 49, Chester 47
BERESFORD — Beresford outscored Chester Area 22-16 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 49-47 victory over the Fliers in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Isaiah Richards scored 16 points to lead Beresford. Spencer Nelson added 12 points.
Stratton Eppard led Chester with 16 points.
Beresford is off until a Feb. 2 home matchup against Vermillion. Chester hosts Canistota on Tuesday.
CHESTER (5-9) 9 9 13 16 — 47
BERESFORD (4-7) 18 3 6 22 — 49
R.C. Central 62, S.F. Roosevelt 59
RAPID CITY — Micah Swallow posted 23 points — including a halfcourt shot just ahead of the final buzzer — 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Rapid City Central past Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62-59 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kohl Meisman added 19 points in the victory.
For Roosevelt, Taylen Ashley scored 15 points. Tucker Large and Tyler Feldkamp each had 13 points. Marcus Phillips grabbed eight rebounds in the effort.
Roosevelt travels to Yankton on Thursday.
ROOSEVELT (6-4) 22 11 12 14 — 59
R.C. CENTRAL (8-3) 12 20 16 14 — 62
O’Gorman 62, Stevens 43
RAPID CITY — O’Gorman used three players in double figures to roll past Stevens 62-43 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
David Alpers led O’Gorman with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Eddie Meylor netted 14 points. Ben Renshaw added 10 points for the Knights.
Jaden Haefs led Stevens with 12 points. Kaden Lemer added 10 points.
O’Gorman travels to Brandon Valley on Jan. 30. Stevens hosts Sturgis on Jan. 30, the final game of a six-game homestand.
O’GORMAN (6-4) 19 10 15 18 — 62
STEVENS (5-6) 12 14 10 7 — 43
Aberdeen Central 61, Huron 32
HURON — Alec Voegele posted 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Aberdeen Central past Huron 61-32 in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Harrison Reede hit five three-pointers for 15 points in the victory.
Derick Siemonsma led Huron with nine points.
Aberdeen Central, 7-3, hosts Pierre on Tuesday. Huron hosts Harrisburg on Tuesday.
AB. CENTRAL (7-3) 11 18 15 17 — 61
HURON (2-8) 15 3 6 8 — 32
