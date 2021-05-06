SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Great pitching and patient at-bats allowed Doane to build up a 5-0 lead and survived a late scare to defeat Mount Marty 6-3 and end the Lancer season.
“I love our girls effort,” Lancer head coach Tate Bruckner said. “They’re always in the fight, always have a chance to come back and make things happen. I love that they found a way to get back in the game.”
Lancer starting pitcher Jill Orwig loaded the bases on walks in the second inning, and was pulled from the game for Kaylee Rogers after giving up a run. Doane led 2-0 after two, and 3-0 after three innings.
Doane picked up two more runs off Rogers, and led 5-0 after five innings. Mount Marty had been held hitless to that point. Tiger starter Josie Schnakenberg struck out nine batters through five innings, giving up no hits.
“Their pitcher is throwing well, she’s a good pitcher,” Bruckner said. “I think it took us a little bit to understand that, ‘okay guys, this is it, we have to get it going.’ We figured it out for a couple of innings, just unforntunately, a little bit too little to late.”
The Tigers, on the flip side, was able to work the count against the Lancer pitchers, drawing six walks in the first five innings.
“Credit to Doane, their quality of at-bats were through the roof,” Bruckner said. “They fouled pitches off. They were fouling off good 0-2 and 1-2 pitches and when we try to nibble a little bit more off the plate, all of a sudden it’s a ball and next thing you know it’s a full count. Credit to their offensive lineup.”
In the sixth, the Tigers pulled starter Schnakenberg, and the substitute gave up two hits and a run before Schnakenberg re-entered the game. Schnakenberg gave up a single that allowed two more runs to score, make the score 5-3, heading into the bottom of the sixth.
The Tigers added another run and the Lancers trailed 6-3 with three outs to play. The Lancers loaded the bases without recording a hit in the top of the seventh. Makenzi Rockwell and Emma Burns went down on strikes, and the Lancers season came to an end.
“We’re scrappy when we want to be,” Bruckner said. “We’re never out, that’s what I tell our kids, we have the talent, you just have to continue to be scrappy and good things are going to happen.”
The Lancers season ends with a 19-20 record overall, with a 10-14 record in the GPAC, and losing their two games in the GPAC conference.
