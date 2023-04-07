VERMILLION — The South Dakota women won two events and had the top collegiate finisher in a third on the opening day of the USD Early Bird track and field meet, Friday in Vermillion.
Fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp took first in the women’s discus with a throw of 167-9 (51.14m). She owns USD’s school record for the event. Classmate Meredith Clark placed fourth in the field with a throw of 158-7 (48.34m).
Alumna Emily Grove took the women’s pole vault title with a pack of Yotes following in her tracks. Grove cleared 14-8 ¾ (4.49m), just a quarter-inch off her own Lillibridge facility record. Sophomore Marleen Mülla finished runner-up and was the top collegian with a season-best height of 14-2 ¾ (4.34m). She moved to seventh in the nation with the mark. Junior Cassidy Mooneyhan was third in 13-9 and junior Jaidyn Garrett took fifth in 13-3.
With the USD lone men’s title on Friday, fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda captured the 1,500 meters in 3:54.18. The time was just one second off his personal best for the distance.
Fourth-year junior Madison Jochum snagged first place in the women’s 800 meters with a time of 2:15.00.
Senior Liberty Justus sits in second place following the first day of the women’s heptathlon with 3,004 points. The final three events of the competition wrap up Saturday.
A Coyote finished third in both the men’s and women’s 400-meter hurdle races. Junior Davion Williams took third in 55.43 seconds in the men’s race, while Averi Schmeichel placed third in the women’s race with a time of 1:02.39.
Junior Luke Olson improved his personal best for the second time this season in the 800 meters. Olson took fourth place in 1:51.18. He moved to seventh in USD history in the event.
Sophomore Riley Ruhaak took fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:47.67.
Freshman Brandon Vander Sluis added a fifth-place finish in the shot put with a toss of 55-7 ¾ (16.96m). He cracked USD’s Top 10 for the first time, moving to ninth in USD history.
Also on Friday, Dordt’s Thaniel Schroeder (Freeman) was third in the men’s steeplechase, finishing in 9:24.04. Dakota State’s Traia Hubbard (Gayville) was ninth in the discus with a toss of 141-1 1/2.
Action at the USD Early Bird resumes Saturday morning with field events at 9:30 a.m. and running events at 11:45 a.m.
