VERMILLION — The South Dakota women won two events and had the top collegiate finisher in a third on the opening day of the USD Early Bird track and field meet, Friday in Vermillion.

Fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp took first in the women’s discus with a throw of 167-9 (51.14m). She owns USD’s school record for the event. Classmate Meredith Clark placed fourth in the field with a throw of 158-7 (48.34m).

