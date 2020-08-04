PINEHURST, N.C. — Landon Moe, a senior to be at Yankton High School, shaved six strokes off his round one score during Tuesday’s second round of the High School Boys’ Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Moe carded a 78 (+18) on Tuesday and sits in a tie for 121st place with a two-day total of 162.
Moe is one of three boys’ golfers from South Dakota competing in the tournament (along with O’Gorman’s Jacob Stewart and Little Wound’s Lance Christensen Jr.). Christensen sits in a tie for 109th place after two rounds, while Stewart is tied for 183rd
The final round will be held today (Wednesday).
