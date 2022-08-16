HARRISBURG — Harrisburg’s Hailey Christensen opened the floodgates for the Tigers, scoring three of her four goals in the second half of a 7-0 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Tuesday.
Yankton trailed 1-0 at the half.
“We played a really good first half,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “We had solid shape defensively and good counter-attacks.”
Harrisburg scored three times in the first three-plus minutes of the second half to take control.
“Harrisburg is a really good team, probably the best in the state,” Schuring said. “They’re going to be a challenge for whoever they face.”
Alex Schmidt made 18 saves in goal for Yankton. Elaina Mohnen stopped two shots.
Next up for Yankton is the Gazelles’ home opener against Watertown. Start time is 6 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Harrisburg won the JV match 8-0. For Yankton, Mohnen stopped 13 shots in goal.
Boys: Harrisburg 2, Yankton 1
HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Tigers handed Yankton its first setback since Sept. 7, 2021, a 2-1 decision in boys’ soccer action on Tuesday.
Yankton finished the 2021 season with 11 straight victories, then opened the 2022 season with a 12th straight win. Harrisburg, 2-9-3 a season ago, improved to 1-0-1 on the season.
Lance Dannenbring scored the Yankton goal off a free kick.
Defensively, Jackson Kronberg made two saves for Yankton.
Yankton, 1-1 overall and 0-1 in ESD play, hosts Watertown on Thursday at 4 p.m. The match is the home opener for the Bucks, who will play four of their next five at home.
Yankton won the JV match 3-1.
For the Bucks, Aiden Anderson, Jack Pedersen and Nelson Hanson each scored a goal. Zac Briggs assisted on two goals.
Defensively, Luke Abbott made four saves.
