STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Mount Marty men’s tennis team earned an 8-1 victory at Buena Vista on Wednesday.
MMU swept singles play and took two of three in doubles. Jose Andrade, Alejandro Polo, Keaton List and Ignacio Gomez each won in both singles and doubles for the Lancers. Marcos Moreno and Javier Chapa also won in singles.
The Lancers, 2-0 on the season, play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Fall Finals on Friday and Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska.
DOUBLES: Jose Andrade-Alejandro Polo MMU def. Dalton Pregon-Henry Borts 8-4; Brock Bruns-Ryan Webb BV def. Marcos Moreno-Daniel Enderico 8-6; Keaton List-Ignacio Gomez MM def. Tyler Harper-Daniel Vargas 8-4
SINGLES: Andrade MM def. Pregon 6-3, 6-0; Marcos Moreno MM def. Borts 6-1, 6-0; Polo MM def. Bruns 1-6, 6-2, (10-5); Gomez MM def. Webb 6-3, 6-0; List MM def. Harger 6-1, 6-3; Javier Chapa MM def. Vargas 6-1, 6-2
