STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Mount Marty men’s tennis team earned an 8-1 victory at Buena Vista on Wednesday.

MMU swept singles play and took two of three in doubles. Jose Andrade, Alejandro Polo, Keaton List and Ignacio Gomez each won in both singles and doubles for the Lancers. Marcos Moreno and Javier Chapa also won in singles.

