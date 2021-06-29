EDITOR’S NOTE: This is latest installment of a series from the Press & Dakotan’s Bailey Zubke, as he explores amateur baseball and the South Central League for the first time.
LESTERVILLE — When you have 128 people as the town’s population, it can be difficult to have much of a sports scene, but in Lesterville, the Broncs are alive and well.
Sunday, The sixth stop of the South Central League tour arrived, and it was Lesterville turn for a visit. This was the one town I looked forward to visiting most. It is the embodiment of how an entire community supports one team no matter what, and has for decades.
As you pull into town from the east on a county road, the little community of Lesterville has it’s baseball diamonds tucked right behind a tree line on the east edge of town. The sign as you turn to head to the field lets you know exactly what the town is about.
The Lesterville Broncs came away with a win over Irene Sunday night, but what impressed me the most was the support the Broncs have. They have been the visiting team on three stops so far (and a four stop in a couple weeks), and their fans have shown up at every game.
“For our fans, this is probably their night out,” Lesterville Manager Kevin Bloch said. “Most people you’ll find here tonight are going to be family people. Their kids will be running around, and one of the big things that get the kids here is that we started one dollar bill for foul balls a few years ago. That gets the kids out here chasing balls and it gets them talking to their parents about coming down to the game.”
I had the chance to talk to a few fans prior to and during the game. One thing that stood true was their passion for Lesterville baseball.
One fan I talked to use to play, and even recalled when he was a young kid in the late 60s and early 70s running around the field tracking down foul ball for 10 cents, and now they are worth a dollar at Bronc games. He saw a group of fans walk by and knew exactly which family they belong to, even if he didn’t know them by name.
There is a sense of baseball is family in Lesterville that I haven’t felt anywhere else. Bloch detailed it well when he explained how a town of 128 people can continue to field a team year-in, year-out, even if there are some struggles from year to year.
“We try to develop kids at a young age, and hopefully they stick around when they get done with high school,” Bloch said. “There’s a lot of farm kids. Hopefully when they take over the family farm or something, they can play for 15 years or so. We’ve got four or five farmers on here so hopefully they stick around.”
Lesterville baseball is passed down from generation to generation, just like the family farms these families live on. There isn’t necessarily anything real unique about the Broncs and their home field. Just like most rural town field you can pull your vehicle along the fence, pull up a lawn chair and enjoy a ball game.
The difference for the Broncs is that this team is what keep the community on the map, and gives fans something to root for. And the fans rally behind their home team like nothing I have seen so far. The community volunteers their time to keeping the field ready for play, and shows up for game time each night.
To this point in the tour, the Lesterville Bronc fans have been the best fans I have experienced. Every stop has been great, but not every stop has been Lesterville great. Their fans make noise like very few do. Their support goes beyond the win and loss column.
One Lesterville fan I chatted with knew every tendency of every player on the team, and knew exactly how the opponent should play them. On the flip side, he knew when a player was out of position or when an opponent was exploiting a hole.
Lesterville isn’t a powerhouse in amateur baseball. They don’t go out and win state titles every year. But that will never stop the fans from supporting their Broncs.
