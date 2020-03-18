Yankton junior Tucker Bahm and sophomore Owen Warren were named to the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference Wrestling team, announced Wednesday.
Bahm posted a 29-5 record, finishing fifth in the South Dakota State Class A Wrestling Tournament in the 113-pound weight class.
“Tucker had a really great year,” said Yankton head wrestling coach Riley Smith. “He was battling an injury for part of the season. But, overall, it wasn’t something that was going to stop him from achieving some of his goals.”
Bahm is a wrestler that is able to “flip the switch” when he steps on the mat, Smith said.
“Tucker’s a nice kid, great personality. But when he’s on the mat, he’s one of those kids that turns into another person,” he said. “It’s really one of those things you like to see. They have that on and off switch for their competitive mode, which is something that has helped him achieve those goals that he has to become an all-conference wrestler and getting that fifth place finish at state.”
Warren finished with a 35-3 record, placing fifth at 220 pounds. He was recognized at 195 pounds on the all-ESD team, as he spent the majority of the season at that weight class.
“Owen’s one that is always looking for that competition,” Smith said. “He is definitely not one to shy away from it, always looking for that next match that’s going to make him better as a wrestler.”
An example of Warren’s willingness to accept a challenge was moving up to 220 pounds to face Brandon Valley’s Navarro Schunke in their dual. He later faced Schunke in the Region 2A tournament. Warren won both of those meetings, handing the eighth grader and 220-pound state champion his only two losses of the season.
“One thing as far as our ESD this year, he definitely had that competition in multiple duals,” Smith said. “To bump up and wrestle against Schunke at 220 shows that he has that desire to always find ways to get better.
The two were the lone placewinners for the Bucks in the 2020 state tournament. They will both be back for the Bucks next season.
“We’re going to have that experience from them, when it comes to conference duals and at state tournament,” Smith said. “That guidance from them is going to help our younger guys, our less experienced guys, build on that confidence so they know what it is they need to do to help prepare and how to carry themselves in those situations.”
One to three wrestlers in each weight class were recognized as all-ESD. ESD co-champion Watertown had seven honorees, with fellow co-champions Brandon Valley and Pierre boasting five each.
EASTERN S.D. CONF.
FINAL STANDINGS: Brandon Valley 7-1, Pierre 7-1, Watertown 7-1, Mitchell 5-3, Harrisburg 4-4, Aberdeen Central 3-5, Brookings 1-7, Huron 1-7, Yankton 1-7
All-ESD Team
106: Trason Oehme, Brandon Valley; Moses Gross, Huron; Blake Judson, Pierre
113: Brenden Salfrank, Aberdeen Central; Tucker Bahm, Yankton
120: Brock Sparks, Mitchell
126: Logan O’Connor, Harrisburg; Deegan Houska, Pierre
132: Ty Althoff, Watertown
138: Kyler Bauder, Mitchell; Jaxson Waugh, Watertown
145: Cade Hinkle, Pierre; Peyton Johnston, Watertown
152: Isaac Klinkhammer, Brandon Valley; Jack Van Camp, Pierre
160: Jack Smith, Brandon Valley; Lexon Thorson, Watertown
170: Tyson Lien, Huron; Kobi Terpstra, Brandon Valley; Sam Stroup, Watertown
182: Damion Schunke, Brandon Valley; Luke Rasmussen, Brookings; Jayden Hartford, Watertown
195: Gavin Gulbranson, Harrisburg; Reegan Bollweg, Pierre; Owen Warren, Yankton
220: Navarro Schunke, Brandon Valley; Lincoln Stahl, Watertown
285: Gus Miller, Brookings; Beau Foote, Mitchell
